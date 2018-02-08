Hyundai Grand i10 Dual-tone Revealed At Auto Expo 2018

Like the Elite i20, the Grand i10 dual-tone is also based on the Sportz variant and features sporty all-black cabin with red highlights

Hyundai showcased a dual-tone version of the Grand i10 at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. As is the case with the Hyundai Elite i20 facelift, the dual-tone version of the Grand i10 too is based on the Sportz variant. Expect the fancier version to be launched soon in the market.

Changes over the regular model:

Borrowing styling elements from the Elite i20, the dual-tone version of the Grand i10 also features an all-black dashboard compared to beige one seen on the regular Sportz variant. The upholstery is also new and features red contrast stitching. Red highlights can also be found on the gear shift knob as well as on the leather-wrapped steering wheel. This version of the hatchback, which rivals the Ford Figo and the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Swift, rides on 14-inch alloy wheels with a dark gunmetal finish. Besides this, the dual-tone model will also carry forward the equipment list of the regular Sportz variant.

Since it is just an aesthetic update, Hyundai has left the powertrain and transmission untouched. It Grand i10 dual-tone continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol (83PS/113Nm) and diesel (75PS/190Nm) engines mated to a standard 5-speed manual.

The prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 currently start from Rs 4.59 lakh and go up to Rs 7.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

