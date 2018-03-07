Hyundai Grand i10 Dual-Tone Prices Out

The Grand i10 dual-tone is based on the Sportz variant but gets an all-black interior

Hyundai has revealed the prices of the dual-tone version of the Grand i10, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 in India. Like its elder sibling, the Elite i20, the dual-tone Grand i10 attracts a premium of approximately Rs 25,000 over its corresponding monotone variant. It’s based on the Grand i10 Sportz and the prices are as follows:









Hyundai Grand i10





Petrol





Diesel









Sportz





Rs 5.99 lakh





Rs 7.02 lakh









Dual-tone Sportz





Rs 6.24 lakh





Rs 7.23 lakh









What’s new?



Like the dual-tone Elite i20 facelift, the Grand i10 dual-tone also features an all-black dashboard instead of the beige one seen on the regular Sportz variant



Its new fabric upholstery features red contrast stitching. Red highlights can also be found on the gear shift knob as well as on the leather-wrapped steering wheel



Rides on 14-inch alloy wheels with a dark gunmetal finish



Gets Hyundai’s 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay



All other features of the Sportz variant have been carried over



The dual-tone Grand i10 Sportz is priced at around Rs 25,000 more than the Sportz variant. It is comparatively better equipped as well since it gets ABS, alloy wheels and leather-wrapped steering wheel over the Sportz variant. The additional features on offer make an upgrade from the Sportz to the dual-tone Sportz variant worth every penny.

Grand i10 Sportz (O) is now Grand i10 Sportz

With the introduction of the dual-tone Sportz variant, Hyundai has made some changes to the equipment list of the Grand i10’s variants. The Grand i10’s Sportz variant now gets the same equipment list as the erstwhile Grand i10 Sportz (O). At Rs 5.99 lakh for the petrol manual and Rs 6.98 lakh for the diesel manual, the prices of the Grand i10 Sportz are almost the same as the prices of the now discontinued Grand i10 Sportz (O). Readers should note that the prices of the Grand i10 Sportz (O) automatic are still displayed on Hyundai’s official website for India.

Also Read: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Revealed; Might Be Launched In India

Read More on : Hyundai Grand i10 diesel