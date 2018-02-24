Hyundai Elite i20: Variants Explained

Let's simplify this premium hatchback's variant lineup

The Hyundai Elite i20 comes in seven variants and has three engines and three transmissions on offer. Head to our new article for the Elite i20 2018 variants explained here.

Engine and Transmission:

1.2-litre petrol engine



5-speed manual



83PS @ 6000rpm



114Nm @ 4000rpm



Available in Era, Magna Executive, Sportz, Asta, Asta dual-tone and Asta (O) variants



Rs 5.29 lakh - Rs 7.80 lakh



1.4-litre petrol engine



4-speed torque converter automatic



100PS @ 6000rpm



132Nm @ 4000rpm



Available in only Magna variant



Rs 9.15 lakh



1.4-litre diesel engine



6-speed manual



90PS @ 4000rpm



220Nm @ 1500rpm - 2750rpm



Available in Era, Magna Executive, Sportz, Asta, Asta dual-tone and Asta (O) variants



Rs 6.67 lakh - Rs 9.04 lakh



Era

Petrol: Rs 5.29 lakh

Diesel: Rs 6.67 lakh

Features:



Dual airbags



Central locking



Front seatbelt pre-tensioners



Halogen reflector headlights



Black grille



Blacked out B and C pillar



Dual-tone black and beige interior



Front adjustable headrests



Roof antenna



Front power windows



Manual air conditioner



Internally adjustable mirrors



185/70 R14 tyres



Steel rims



Magna Executive

Petrol: Rs 5.99 lakh (Era Petrol + Rs 70,000)

Diesel : Rs 7.22 lakh (Era Diesel + Rs 55,000)

Extra features:



Black and chrome front grille



Body-coloured mirrors and door handles



Wheel covers



Front centre armrest with storage



2-DIN music system



Aux and USB



Front and rear speakers



Front tweeters



Rear power windows



Rear AC vents



Glovebox cooling



Passenger side vanity mirror



Power mirrors



Magna

Petrol Automatic: Rs 9.15 lakh (Magna Exe Petrol + Rs 3.16 lakh)

Extra features:



Headlamp escort function



Foldable key



Rear parcel tray



Sunglass holder



Rear tweeters for music system



Bluetooth



Steering-mounted controls



Sportz

Petrol: Rs 6.46 lakh (Magna Exe Petrol + Rs 47,000)

Diesel: Rs 7.68 lakh (Magna Exe Diesel + Rs 46,000)

Extra features:



ABS



Front fog lamps



Rear defogger with timer



Turn indicators on mirrors



Height-adjustable driver's seat



Power-folding mirrors



Asta

Petrol: Rs 6.98 lakh (Sportz Petrol + Rs 52,000)

Diesel: Rs 8.25 lakh (Sportz Diesel + Rs 57,000)

Extra features:



Reverse parking sensors



Reversing camera



Stylish steel wheel



7-inch touchscreen infotainment system



Android Auto and Apple CarPlay



Automatic air conditioner



Tilt and telescopic steering



195/55 R16 tyres



Asta Dual-Tone

Petrol: Rs 7.23 lakh (Asta Petrol + Rs 25,000)

Diesel: Rs 8.49 lakh (Asta Diesel + Rs 24,000)

Extra features:



Diamond-cut alloy wheels



Black interior with orange inserts



Height-adjustable rear headrests



Asta (O)

Petrol: Rs 7.80 lakh (Asta DT Petrol + Rs 57,000)

Diesel: Rs 9.04 lakh (Asta DT Diesel + Rs 55,000)

Extra features:



Side and curtain airbags



Automatic headlamps



Speed-sensing door locks



Keyless entry



Push-button start



Height-adjustable front seatbelts



Projector halogen headlamps



Cornering lights



LED daytime running lights



Chrome outside door handles



Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob



60:40 split rear seat



Rear washer and wiper



Luggage lamp



*All prices ex-showroom Delhi

