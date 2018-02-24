Hyundai Elite i20: Variants Explained

Let's simplify this premium hatchback's variant lineup
The Hyundai Elite i20 comes in seven variants and has three engines and three transmissions on offer. Head to our new article for the Elite i20 2018 variants explained here.
Engine and Transmission:
1.2-litre petrol engine
- 5-speed manual
- 83PS @ 6000rpm
- 114Nm @ 4000rpm
- Available in Era, Magna Executive, Sportz, Asta, Asta dual-tone and Asta (O) variants
- Rs 5.29 lakh - Rs 7.80 lakh
1.4-litre petrol engine
- 4-speed torque converter automatic
- 100PS @ 6000rpm
- 132Nm @ 4000rpm
- Available in only Magna variant
- Rs 9.15 lakh
1.4-litre diesel engine
- 6-speed manual
- 90PS @ 4000rpm
- 220Nm @ 1500rpm - 2750rpm
- Available in Era, Magna Executive, Sportz, Asta, Asta dual-tone and Asta (O) variants
- Rs 6.67 lakh - Rs 9.04 lakh
Era
Petrol: Rs 5.29 lakh
Diesel: Rs 6.67 lakh
Features:
- Dual airbags
- Central locking
- Front seatbelt pre-tensioners
- Halogen reflector headlights
- Black grille
- Blacked out B and C pillar
- Dual-tone black and beige interior
- Front adjustable headrests
- Roof antenna
- Front power windows
- Manual air conditioner
- Internally adjustable mirrors
- 185/70 R14 tyres
- Steel rims
Magna Executive
Petrol: Rs 5.99 lakh (Era Petrol + Rs 70,000)
Diesel : Rs 7.22 lakh (Era Diesel + Rs 55,000)
Extra features:
- Black and chrome front grille
- Body-coloured mirrors and door handles
- Wheel covers
- Front centre armrest with storage
- 2-DIN music system
- Aux and USB
- Front and rear speakers
- Front tweeters
- Rear power windows
- Rear AC vents
- Glovebox cooling
- Passenger side vanity mirror
- Power mirrors
Magna
Petrol Automatic: Rs 9.15 lakh (Magna Exe Petrol + Rs 3.16 lakh)
Extra features:
- Headlamp escort function
- Foldable key
- Rear parcel tray
- Sunglass holder
- Rear tweeters for music system
- Bluetooth
- Steering-mounted controls
Sportz
Petrol: Rs 6.46 lakh (Magna Exe Petrol + Rs 47,000)
Diesel: Rs 7.68 lakh (Magna Exe Diesel + Rs 46,000)
Extra features:
- ABS
- Front fog lamps
- Rear defogger with timer
- Turn indicators on mirrors
- Height-adjustable driver's seat
- Power-folding mirrors
Asta
Petrol: Rs 6.98 lakh (Sportz Petrol + Rs 52,000)
Diesel: Rs 8.25 lakh (Sportz Diesel + Rs 57,000)
Extra features:
- Reverse parking sensors
- Reversing camera
- Stylish steel wheel
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Automatic air conditioner
- Tilt and telescopic steering
- 195/55 R16 tyres
Asta Dual-Tone
Petrol: Rs 7.23 lakh (Asta Petrol + Rs 25,000)
Diesel: Rs 8.49 lakh (Asta Diesel + Rs 24,000)
Extra features:
- Diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Black interior with orange inserts
- Height-adjustable rear headrests
Asta (O)
Petrol: Rs 7.80 lakh (Asta DT Petrol + Rs 57,000)
Diesel: Rs 9.04 lakh (Asta DT Diesel + Rs 55,000)
Extra features:
- Side and curtain airbags
- Automatic headlamps
- Speed-sensing door locks
- Keyless entry
- Push-button start
- Height-adjustable front seatbelts
- Projector halogen headlamps
- Cornering lights
- LED daytime running lights
- Chrome outside door handles
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
- 60:40 split rear seat
- Rear washer and wiper
- Luggage lamp
*All prices ex-showroom Delhi
