Hyundai Elite i20: Variants Explained

Let's simplify this premium hatchback's variant lineup

The Hyundai Elite i20 comes in seven variants and has three engines and three transmissions on offer.

Engine and Transmission:

1.2-litre petrol engine



5-speed manual



83PS @ 6000rpm



114Nm @ 4000rpm



Available in Era, Magna Executive, Sportz, Asta, Asta dual-tone and Asta (O) variants



Rs 5.29 lakh - Rs 7.80 lakh



1.4-litre petrol engine



4-speed torque converter automatic



100PS @ 6000rpm



132Nm @ 4000rpm



Available in only Magna variant



Rs 9.15 lakh



1.4-litre diesel engine



6-speed manual



90PS @ 4000rpm



220Nm @ 1500rpm - 2750rpm



Available in Era, Magna Executive, Sportz, Asta, Asta dual-tone and Asta (O) variants



Rs 6.67 lakh - Rs 9.04 lakh



Era

Petrol: Rs 5.29 lakh

Diesel: Rs 6.67 lakh

Features:



Dual airbags



Central locking



Front seatbelt pre-tensioners



Halogen reflector headlights



Black grille



Blacked out B and C pillar



Dual-tone black and beige interior



Front adjustable headrests



Roof antenna



Front power windows



Manual air conditioner



Internally adjustable mirrors



185/70 R14 tyres



Steel rims



Magna Executive

Petrol: Rs 5.99 lakh (Era Petrol + Rs 70,000)

Diesel : Rs 7.22 lakh (Era Diesel + Rs 55,000)

Extra features:



Black and chrome front grille



Body-coloured mirrors and door handles



Wheel covers



Front centre armrest with storage



2-DIN music system



Aux and USB



Front and rear speakers



Front tweeters



Rear power windows



Rear AC vents



Glovebox cooling



Passenger side vanity mirror



Power mirrors



Magna

Petrol Automatic: Rs 9.15 lakh (Magna Exe Petrol + Rs 3.16 lakh)

Extra features:



Headlamp escort function



Foldable key



Rear parcel tray



Sunglass holder



Rear tweeters for music system



Bluetooth



Steering-mounted controls



Sportz

Petrol: Rs 6.46 lakh (Magna Exe Petrol + Rs 47,000)

Diesel: Rs 7.68 lakh (Magna Exe Diesel + Rs 46,000)

Extra features:



ABS



Front fog lamps



Rear defogger with timer



Turn indicators on mirrors



Height-adjustable driver's seat



Power-folding mirrors



Asta

Petrol: Rs 6.98 lakh (Sportz Petrol + Rs 52,000)

Diesel: Rs 8.25 lakh (Sportz Diesel + Rs 57,000)

Extra features:



Reverse parking sensors



Reversing camera



Stylish steel wheel



7-inch touchscreen infotainment system



Android Auto and Apple CarPlay



Automatic air conditioner



Tilt and telescopic steering



195/55 R16 tyres



Asta Dual-Tone

Petrol: Rs 7.23 lakh (Asta Petrol + Rs 25,000)

Diesel: Rs 8.49 lakh (Asta Diesel + Rs 24,000)

Extra features:



Diamond-cut alloy wheels



Black interior with orange inserts



Height-adjustable rear headrests



Asta (O)

Petrol: Rs 7.80 lakh (Asta DT Petrol + Rs 57,000)

Diesel: Rs 9.04 lakh (Asta DT Diesel + Rs 55,000)

Extra features:



Side and curtain airbags



Automatic headlamps



Speed-sensing door locks



Keyless entry



Push-button start



Height-adjustable front seatbelts



Projector halogen headlamps



Cornering lights



LED daytime running lights



Chrome outside door handles



Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob



60:40 split rear seat



Rear washer and wiper



Luggage lamp



*All prices ex-showroom Delhi

