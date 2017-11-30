Hyundai Elite i20 Facelift: What To Expect

Updated styling, added equipment and mechanical changes are on the cards for Hyundai’s popular premium hatchback, the Elite i20

Running strong since its launch on August 11, 2014, the Hyundai Elite i20 is due for its mid-cycle update. With regular updates and feature additions, the second-gen i20 has continued its strong run in the Indian premium hatchback space despite the arrival of the segment’s bestseller, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Here's what we expect from the 2018 Hyundai Elite i20.

Unveil

Hyundai is expected to drive in the Elite i20 facelift at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo at Noida and it will be a world premiere like the pre-facelift model. The launch is likely to happen in subsequent months post its Auto Expo debut.

Aesthetic changes

These are the possible styling changes expected in the 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 based on its spy shots

Pictured: Hyundai i30 (used for representational purpose)



Should feature a redesigned front profile with Hyundai’s new cascading grille seen on the new Verna, Elantra and the facelift models of the Grand i10 and the Xcent



Headlamps are likely to be relatively sleeker in profile and should continue to offer projectors (halogen lighting) and daytime running LEDs. It is likely to get projector fog lamps as well, like the new Verna



Side profile should remain unchanged, save for the new set of wheels, which should be machined units as before



The rear profile will see subtle changes, while the taillamps will get new LED graphics. Though the current model offers tail lamps with LED graphics globally, the India-spec model never offered it



Shark-fin antenna likely to be offered



Dual tone options introduced with the 2017 model year hatchback are expected to be carried forward





Interior will be carried over with new upholstery



New add-ons



Likely to borrow Eco Coating feature from the new Verna, which eliminates odour from the AC



Hyundai is also likely to reintroduce a sunroof with the i20 nameplate in the country to give it an edge over the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Honda Jazz (likely to get a sunroof as well with the upcoming facelift model)





Hyundai Auto Link support: the 2018 Elite i20 should get Hyundai's latest telematics services introduced with the new Verna. It offers features such as live tracking, driving history, vehicle health report and roadside assistance, among others



Updated 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Hyundai iblue Android-based remote, Arkamys sound tuning, while Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink connectivity options are likely to be carried over



Engine and Transmission



The 2018 Elite i20 is expected to carry forward the current set of powertrain options: the 1.2-litre petrol (5-speed manual), 1.4-litre petrol (4-speed automatic) and 1.4-litre diesel (6-speed manual)



With the facelift, Hyundai is expected to introduce the 1.0-litre T-GDI (turbo petrol direct injection) engine in the country. It is available globally with the pre-facelift model as well. The engine puts out 100/120PS of max power and 172Nm of peak torque, and is mated to a 6-speed manual. It is also likely to power its upcoming sub-4m SUV. The updated i20 with 1.0-litre T-GDI will go up against the Baleno RS and the Polo GT TSI



