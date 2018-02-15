Hyundai Elite i20 2018 vs Maruti Baleno – Specs Compared

With more features and cosmetic updates, the Elite i20 facelift revives its rivalry with the bestselling premium hatchback, the Maruti Baleno

Hyundai has launched the 2018 Elite i20 at Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) at the Auto Expo 2018 (Read more about the i20 facelift here). The second-gen i20, termed as the Elite i20, first debuted in the country in August 2014. Introduced a year later in 2015, the Maruti Baleno was quick to snatch the bestselling tag from the Korean car in the premium hatchback segment. Let’s see if the equations between the two bestsellers change with this facelift.

Specifications

Petrol engines









Car Models





Hyundai Elite i20 2018





Maruti Suzuki Baleno









Engines





1.2-litre





1.2-litre









Power





83PS





84PS









Torque





114.7Nm





115Nm









Transmission





5MT





5MT/CVT









Mileage





18.6kmpl





21.4kmpl









While the Baleno gets an automatic transmission as an option, the Elite i20 facelift misses it this time around (Though Hyundai has confirmed that it’ll soon add CVT with the petrol motor). Available in a sportier avatar, the Baleno RS is powered by a 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine which pumps 100PS of max power and 150Nm of max torque. It is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Although the 1.2-litre petrol engines seem to be neck and neck in terms of performance, generating almost similar power and torque figures, the Baleno has an edge over the i20 in the fuel efficiency department, turning out to be more pocket-friendly.

Diesel engines









Car Models





Hyundai Elite i20 2018





Maruti Suzuki Baleno









Engines





1.4-litre





1.3-litre









Power





90PS





75PS









Torque





219.66Nm





190Nm









Transmission





6MT





5MT









Mileage





22.54kmpl





27.39kmpl









The i20 produces a healthy power figure of 90PS, a good 15PS more than the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and a massive torque figure in excess of 200Nm. However, here as well, the Baleno triumphs over the Elite i20 in returning higher mileage figures of 27.39kmpl.

Dimensions









Car Models





Hyundai Elite i20 2018





Maruti Suzuki Baleno









Length





3985mm





3995mm









Width





1734mm





1745mm









Height





1505mm





1510mm









Wheelbase





2570mm





2520mm









Ground Clearance





170mm





170mm









The Hyundai Elite i20 facelift should have greater cabin space thanks to the longer wheelbase. However, the Baleno is wider and taller than the Korean hatchback. But there’s not much difference in the two hatchbacks and both appear to be quite spacious on the inside.

Features and price

The Baleno and the Elite i20 get dual airbags, ABS and central locking as standard. Prices for the Baleno start from Rs 5.36 lakh while those of the Elite i20 start from Rs 5.35 lakh (both ex-showroom Delhi).

The prices of the most feature-loaded diesel-manual variants of these cars stand at Rs 8.50 lakh and Rs 9.15 lakh for the Baleno and the Elite i20, respectively. The Elite i20 is more feature-loaded in its top variant as it gets side and curtain airbags, clutch lock, cornering lamps, and cooled glovebox that the Baleno doesn’t.

We’ll come up with a detailed report on variant-wise features as soon as Hyundai reveals prices of all variants of the Elite i20 facelift.

