Hyundai Creta, Verna And Elantra Getting More Popular Among Premium Car Buyers

Hyundai India has come a long way in the Indian market when you look as it started its journey with an odd-looking small hatchback, the Santro. Hyundai originally wanted to venture in the highly competitive entry-level market but has got hold of the premium segment as well along the way, the latest JD power ranking survey suggests. Its current crop of vehicles such as the 2018 Elite i20, Creta, Elantra, Verna and the Tucson have been widely accepted among the buyers and the Korean carmaker came on top in the JD Power customer service index. What does that mean? Hyundai cars are becoming more desirable day by day. Also Read: Clash Of The Segments: Hyundai Verna vs Hyundai Creta- Which One To Buy?

This is what the Hyundai press release stated:

Brand Power Index demonstrated an increase in awareness and preference for Hyundai’s premium offerings

· No. 1 in JD Power Customer Service Index

· Only manufacturer to win 5 ICOTY awards (Indian Car of the Year)

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the country’s second largest manufacturer of passenger cars and the largest exporter since inception has attained a significant growth in enriching its Brand Power under Modern Premium Brand direction. HMIL has steadily climbed up the ranks demonstrating a steady increase in awareness and preference for its premium offerings among the customers.

Commenting on this trend, Mr. Y K Koo, MD & CEO, HMIL said, “As a Most Loved and Trusted brand we have attained a remarkable growth in Brand Power. The enhanced Brand Power Index increased our awareness from 77% in 2016 to 80% in 2017 in India. Hyundai’s brand preference went up from 69.7% to 70.7% and repurchase intention grew by 3.2% to 76.2% in the same period. We further strengthened our commitment by creating high quality cars along-with world class after sales services for the customers, resulting in Number 1 rank in JD Power 2017 India Customer Service Index (Mass Market) study 2017. This is a true reflection of Hyundai Brand Trust within our customers in the Indian market.”

Hyundai has witnessed a considerable increase in sales contribution from its premium segment cars. The sales contribution of the premium aspirational brands(XCENT, ELITE i20, i20 ACTIVE, VERNA, CRETA, ELANTRA and TUCSON) has gone up from 54.19% in FY2015-16 to 60.54% in FY2017-18, this shift is a testimony of rising customer aspirations and preference towards Hyundai products. The most prestigious award winning brands like ELITE i20, the Next Gen VERNA, CRETA, ELANTRA and TUCSON have become segment icons and set new benchmark in premium products category.

Hyundai also achieved Number 1 position in JD Power APEAL 2017 awards for EON, GRAND i10, ELITE i20 & i20 ACTIVE. And reiterated its commitment towards quality, by scoring No.1 rank in JD Power IQS 2017 for Top 3 models GRAND i10, VERNA and CRETA, and achieved overall 2nd position, compared to the 4th position in 2016.These wins are testimony of Hyundai’s relentless pursuit towards highest quality and service.

