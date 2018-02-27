Hyundai Creta Variants Explained

The Hyundai Creta comes in eight variants and offers three engine options, with prices starting at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)
The Hyundai Creta has been a hit among buyers ever since its debut in July 2015. The ‘Perfect SUV,’ as Hyundai likes to call it, has been clocking over 10,000 units consistently every month. It rivals the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift. The Korean automaker has come up with an interesting mix for its soft-roader by giving three engine and two transmission options.
If you have zeroed in on the Creta, let’s figure out which is the ideal variant to suffice your needs. But, before we move forward, let’s take a look at the specs of the Creta:
Vital Stats
Dimensions (LxWxH)
4270mmx1780mmx1630mm
Wheelbase
2590mm
Ground Clearance
190mm (unladen)
Seating Capacity
5
Hyundai Creta Engines
Engine
1.6-litre Petrol
1.4-litre Diesel
1.6-litre Diesel
Displacement
1591cc
1396cc
1582cc
Transmission
6-Speed Manual/Automatic
6-Speed Manual
6-Speed Manual/Automatic
Max Power
123PS
90PS
128PS
Max Torque
151Nm
220Nm
260Nm
Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)
15.29kmpl/13kmpl (AT)
21.38kmpl
19.67kmpl/17.01kmpl (AT)
Hyundai Creta Colour Options: Polar White, Sleek Silver, Earth Brown, Stardust, Mystic Blue, Red Passion and Phantom Black. Dual-tone shades – Polar White with Phantom Black and Earth Brown with Phantom Black.
Hyundai Creta E variant – Gets The Job Done
Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) – Rs 9.29 lakh-petrol, Rs 9.99 lakh for the 1.4-litre diesel
The base, E variant of the Creta is available with the 1.6-litre petrol dual VTVT and the 1.4-litre CRDi engine both of which are linked to a 6-speed manual transmission. Here are its features:
Dual-tone bumpers
ABS with EBD
Dual airbags
Follow-me-home headlamps
Foldable key
Electric tailgate release
Rear AC vents
Tilt adjustable steering
All four power windows
Is it worth the money?
Since it gets majority of the required features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, AC, power windows, etc., the basic variant isn’t as basic as it is in general. If you’re looking for an SUV that’s good looking and boasts a decent feature list, but have a budget constraint, the entry-level E variant is the ideal option. You can get the novelty-enhancing accessories like audio system and alloy wheels fitted to your car later on if needed.
Hyundai Creta E+ Variant
Engine
1.6-litre petrol
Price (ex-showroom Delhi)
Rs 10 lakh
Price premium
Rs 71,000
It is available with just the petrol engine and gets the following key features over the E variant:
Roof rails (only petrol)
LED turn indicators on ORVMs
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Luggage lamp
Steering mounted controls (only petrol)
2 front tweeters (only petrol)
Touchscreen audio with AUX, USB, iPOD, MP3 (petrol only, 2 Din audio in diesel variant)
Is it worth buying?
The E+ variant comes with useful add-ons like steering mounted controls, a touchscreen unit and others. This is ideal for someone looking for a fairly equipped variant of the petrol Creta without shelling too much money.
Hyundai Creta S Variant
Engine
1.4-litre diesel
Price (ex-showroom Delhi)
Rs 11.38 lakh
Price premium
Rs 1.39 lakh
It is only offered with the 1.4-litre diesel and gets a few additional features over the E diesel variant.
Front fog lamps
Rear parcel tray
Rear defogger with timer
Rear center armrest with cup holders
Roof rails
Height adjustable driver seat
Rear power outlet
Height adjustable rear seat headrest
Touchscreen infotainment system
2 front tweeters
Steering mounted controls – Audio and Bluetooth Handsfree
Is it worth buying?
With features like height adjustable driver seat, fog lamps, touchscreen and steering mounted controls, the S variant is the perfect fit for someone looking for a smaller capacity diesel SUV for daily city commutes. While it doesn’t boast of the more powerful engine, it attempts to make up for the same with an extensive feature list.
Hyundai Creta S+ Variant
Engine
1.4-litre diesel
1.6-litre diesel (Automatic)
Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)
Rs 12.27 lakh
Rs 13.69 lakh
Price premium
Rs 96,000
NA
The next in line, S+ variant, is available with a 1.4-litre and a 1.6-litre (only automatic) diesel engine, and gets following additional features over the S variant.
Rear parking sensors with guidelines
Smartphone connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link
16-inch alloy wheels
Arkamys sound mood
Shark fin antenna
Touchscreen audio video navigation system
Is it worth buying?
If you have zeroed down on a diesel SUV, the S+ variant gives you the choice of either the more affordable 1.4-litre engine or the more powerful 1.6-litre unit. However, the bigger one comes with only automatic transmission. Additional features like rear parking sensors with guidelines, smart phone connectivity and a touchscreen AVN system make it yet another value for money variant in the Creta lineup.
Hyundai Creta SX Variant
Engine
1.6-litre diesel (manual)
Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)
Rs 12.50 lakh
Price premium
Rs 28,000 (over 1.4l diesel)
The SX variant of the Creta comes with only the 1.6-litre diesel engine. In comparison to the previous S+ variant, it gets the following features:
Bi-functional projector headlamps
Features missing from S+ variant
Driver side auto up-down power windows
No Shark fin antenna
Cornering Lamps
No smartphone connectivity
Electrically foldable ORVMs
No Arkamys sound mood
LED positioning lamps
Rear parking sensors (without guidelines)
Rear wiper and washer
Touchscreen audio system (no navigation)
Fully automatic AC with mood change bar
Is it worth buying?
Among higher-spec variants, the SX isn’t short of convenience features. And at a little more than Rs 25,000 over the S+ variant, it gets a good number of add-ons as well. However, it misses out on some significant ones seen on the S+ variant (mentioned above separately). It’s a good option if you are looking for more practical features rather than cosmetic ones. Also Read: Tata Nexon Vs Hyundai Creta: Which One To Buy?
Hyundai Creta SX+ Variant
Engine
1.6-litre diesel
1.6-litre petrol
Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)
Rs 13.48 lakh | Rs 14.55 lakh (AT)
Rs 12.02 lakh | Rs 13.03 lakh (AT)
Price premium
Rs 98,000 | Rs 90,000 (Over S+ AT)
Rs 2.02 lakh (over E+) | NA (AT)
The Hyundai SUV’s SX+ variant is available with both petrol and diesel engines and comes offers the option of automatic transmissions as well. It gets the following additional features over the SX variant:
Rear parking sensors with guidelines
Arkamys sound mood
Child seat anchor (AT only)
Smartphone connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link
Chrome finish outside door handles
Touchscreen audio video navigation system
Shark fin antenna
60:40 split rear seat (AT only)
Leather wrapped steering and TGS knob (Diesel AT only)
Smart key with push button start
17-inch diamond cut alloys (AT only)
Is it worth buying?
With the SX+ variant, the Creta gets more luxurious, thanks to most of the top-notch features along with the option of an automatic gearbox. Interestingly, it’s the only variant that gets a 60:40 split rear seat (AT version) in the entire Creta lineup (even the top-spec SX (O) variant misses out on it). You won’t regret your choice with this variant.
Hyundai Creta SX+ (Dual Tone) Variant
Engine
1.6-litre diesel
1.6-litre petrol
Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)
Rs 13.86 lakh
Rs 12.40 lakh
Price premium
Rs 38,000
Rs 38,000
The SX+ (Dual Tone) variant of the Creta is also offered with a choice of 1.6-litre diesel and petrol engine options like the SX+. However, it flaunts the following additional cosmetic features that increase its visual appeal over the SX+ variant:
Piano black glossy finish roof
Luxure brown interior colour pack
All black dash with silver accents
17-inch diamond cut alloys
Is it worth buying?
For people who like to flaunt their new four wheels, the SX+ dual tone variant will more than suffice. It has got the right mix of practicality and luxury, and gets additional embellishments to turn heads. Moreover, the interior pack adds a touch of class to the Hyundai SUV’s cabin.
Hyundai Creta SX (O) Variant
Engine
1.6-litre diesel
Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)
Rs 14.52 lakh
Price premium
Rs 67,000
The top-spec variant of the Creta is loaded to the brim, but comes only with the 1.6-litre diesel manual setup. It gets the following key features over the SX+ variant.
Electronic stability control
Supervision cluster
Side curtain airbags
Lane change flash adjustment
Vehicle stability management
Speed sensing auto door lock
Hill-start assist control
Height adjustable front seatbelts
Leather pack – seats, steering, gear knob, console armrest and door armrest
Is it worth buying?
As is evident from the feature list, this fully-loaded, top-of-the-line variant of the Creta gets a plethora of features including significant safety features. It’s a perfect match for someone without any budget constraints whatsoever.
We hope that this article about the Creta’s variants has helped you decide which one suits your needs and requirements the best. If you do have any suggestions or feedback, please share it in the comments section below.
