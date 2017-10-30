 Hyundai Creta Variants Explained
By: || Updated: 30 Oct 2017 01:30 PM
The Hyundai Creta comes in eight variants and offers three engine options, with prices starting at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)



The Hyundai Creta has been a hit among buyers ever since its debut in July, 2015. The ‘Perfect SUV,’ as Hyundai likes to call it, has been clocking consistently over 10,000 units every month. It rivals the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift. The Korean automaker has come up with an interesting mix for its soft-roader by giving three engine and two transmission options.



If you have zeroed in on the Creta, let’s figure out which is the ideal variant to suffice your needs. But, before we move forward, let’s take a look at the specs of the Creta:



Vital Stats























Dimensions (LxWxH)

4270mmx1780mmx1630mm

Wheelbase

2590mm

Ground Clearance

190mm (unladen)

Seating Capacity

5


 



Hyundai Creta Engines











































Engine

1.6-litre Petrol

1.4-litre Diesel

1.6-litre Diesel

Displacement

1591cc

1396cc

1582cc

Transmission

6-Speed Manual/Automatic

6-Speed Manual

6-Speed Manual/Automatic

Max Power

123PS

90PS

128PS

Max Torque

151Nm

220Nm

260Nm

Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)

15.29kmpl/13kmpl (AT)

21.38kmpl

19.67kmpl/17.01kmpl (AT)


Hyundai Creta Colour Options: Polar White, Sleek Silver, Earth Brown, Stardust, Mystic Blue, Red Passion and Phantom Black. Dual-tone shades – Polar White with Phantom Black and Earth Brown with Phantom Black.



Hyundai Creta



Hyundai Creta E variant – Gets The Job Done



Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) – Rs 9.29 lakh



The base, E, variant of the Creta is available only with the 1.6-litre petrol dual VTVT engine linked to a 6-speed manual transmission. Here are its features:


























Dual-tone bumpers

ABS with EBD

Dual airbags

Follow-me-home headlamps

Foldable key

Electric tailgate release

Rear AC vents

Tilt adjustable steering

All four power windows


Is it worth the money?



Since it gets majority of the required features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, AC, power windows, etc., the basic variant isn’t as basic as it is in general. If you’re looking for an SUV that’s good looking and boasts a decent feature list, but have a budget constraint, the entry-level E variant is the ideal option.



Hyundai Creta E+ Variant






















Engine

1.4-litre diesel

1.6-litre petrol

Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 10.0 lakh

Rs 10.0 lakh

Price premium

NA

Rs 71,000


It is available with both petrol and diesel (1.4-litre) engines and gets the following key features over the E variant:






















Roof rails (only petrol)

LED turn indicators on ORVMs

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Luggage lamp

Steering mounted controls (only petrol)

2 front tweeters (only petrol)

Touchscreen audio with AUX, USB, iPOD, MP3 (petrol only, 2 Din audio in diesel variant)


Is it worth buying?



The E+ variant comes with useful add-ons like steering mounted controls, a touchscreen unit and others. This is ideal for someone looking for a diesel SUV with basic features or a petrol SUV with a decent feature list.



Hyundai Creta S Variant



















Engine

1.4-litre diesel

Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 11.31 lakh

Price premium

Rs 1.31 lakh


It is only offered with the 1.4-litre diesel and gets a few additional features over the E+ diesel variant.






























Front fog lamps

Rear parcel tray

Rear defogger with timer

Rear center armrest with cup holders

Roof rails

Height adjustable driver seat

Rear power outlet

Height adjustable rear seat headrest

Touchscreen infotainment system

2 front tweeters

Steering mounted controls – Audio and Bluetooth handsfree


Is it worth buying?



With features like height adjustable driver seat, fog lamps, touchscreen and steering mounted controls, the S variant is the perfect fit for someone looking for a smaller capacity diesel SUV for daily city commutes. While it doesn’t boast of the more powerful engine, it attempts to make up for the same with an extensive feature list.



Hyundai Creta S+ Variant






















Engine

1.4-litre diesel

1.6-litre diesel (Automatic)

Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 12.22 lakh

Rs 13.65 lakh

Price premium

Rs 91,000

NA


The next in line, S+ variant, is available with a 1.4-litre and a 1.6-litre (only automatic) diesel engine, and gets following additional features over the S variant.



















Rear parking sensors with guidelines

Smartphone connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link

16-inch alloy wheels

Arkamys sound mood

Shark fin antenna

Touchscreen audio video navigation system


Is it worth buying?



If you have zeroed down on a diesel SUV, the S+ variant gives you the choice of either the more affordable 1.4-litre engine or the more powerful 1.6-litre unit. However, the bigger one comes with only automatic transmission. Additional features like rear parking sensors with guidelines, smart phone connectivity and a touchscreen AVN system make it yet another value for money variant in the Creta lineup.



Hyundai Creta Interior



Hyundai Creta SX Variant



















Engine

1.6-litre diesel (manual)

Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 12.45 lakh

Price premium

Rs 23,000 (over 1.4l diesel)


The SX variant of the Creta comes with only the 1.6-litre diesel engine. In comparison to the previous S+ variant, it gets the following features:


































Bi-functional projector headlamps

Features missing from S+ variant

Driver side auto up-down power windows

No Shark fin antenna

Cornering Lamps

No smartphone connectivity

Electrically foldable ORVMs

No Arkamys sound mood

LED positioning lamps

Rear parking sensors (without guidelines)

Rear wiper and washer

Touchscreen audio system (no navigation)

Fully automatic AC with mood change bar


Is it worth buying?



Among higher-spec variants, the SX isn’t short of convenience features. And at a little more than Rs 20,000 over the S+ variant, it gets a good number of add-ons as well. However, it misses out on some significant ones seen on the S+ variant (mentioned above separately). It’s a good option if you are looking for more practical features rather than cosmetic ones.



Hyundai Creta SX+ Variant






















Engine

1.6-litre diesel

1.6-litre petrol

Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 13.44 lakh | Rs 14.55 lakh (AT)

Rs 11.98 lakh | Rs 12.99 lakh (AT)

Price premium

Rs 99,000 | Rs 90,000 (Over S+ AT)

Rs 1.98 lakh (over E+) | NA (AT)


The Hyundai SUV’s SX+ variant is available with both petrol and diesel engines and comes offers the option of automatic transmissions as well. It gets the following additional features over the SX variant:






























Rear parking sensors with guidelines

Arkamys sound mood

Child seat anchor (AT only)

Smartphone connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link

Chrome finish outside door handles

Touchscreen audio video navigation system

Shark fin antenna

60:40 split rear seat (AT only)

Leather wrapped steering and TGS knob (Diesel AT only)

Smart key with push button start

17-inch diamond cut alloys (AT only)


Hyundai Creta Infotainment system



Is it worth buying?



With the SX+ variant, the Creta gets more luxurious, thanks to most of the top-notch features along with the option of an automatic gearbox. Interestingly, it’s the only variant that gets a 60:40 split rear seat (AT version) in the entire Creta lineup (even the top-spec SX (O) variant misses out on it). You won’t regret your choice with this variant.



Hyundai Creta SX+ (Dual Tone) Variant






















Engine

1.6-litre diesel

1.6-litre petrol

Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 13.82 lakh

Rs 12.36 lakh

Price premium

Rs 38,000

Rs 38,000


The SX+ (Dual Tone) variant of the Creta is also offered with a choice of 1.6-litre diesel and petrol engine options like the SX+. However, it flaunts the following additional cosmetic features that increase its visual appeal over the SX+ variant:















Piano black glossy finish roof

Luxure brown interior colour pack

All black dash with silver accents

17-inch diamond cut alloys


Is it worth buying?



For people who like to flaunt their new four wheels, the SX+ dual tone variant will more than suffice. It has got the right mix of practicality and luxury, and gets additional embellishments to turn heads. Moreover, the interior pack adds a touch of class to the Hyundai SUV’s cabin.  



Hyundai Creta SX (O) Variant



















Engine

1.6-litre diesel

Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 14.49 lakh

Price premium

Rs 67,000


The top-spec variant of the Creta is loaded to the brim, but comes only with the 1.6-litre diesel manual setup. It gets the following key features over the SX+ variant.


























Electronic stability control

Supervision cluster

Side curtain airbags

Lane change flash adjustment

Vehicle stability management

Speed sensing auto door lock

Hill-start assist control

Height adjustable front seatbelts

Leather pack – seats, steering, gear knob, console armrest and door armrest


Is it worth buying?



As is evident from the feature list, this fully-loaded, top-of-the-line variant of the Creta gets a plethora of features including significant safety features. It’s a perfect match for someone without any budget constraints whatsoever.



We hope that this article about the Creta’s variants has helped you decide which one suits your needs and requirements the best. If you do have any suggestions or feedback, please share it in the comments section below.


