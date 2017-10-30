Hyundai Creta Variants Explained

The Hyundai Creta comes in eight variants and offers three engine options, with prices starting at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

The Hyundai Creta has been a hit among buyers ever since its debut in July, 2015. The ‘Perfect SUV,’ as Hyundai likes to call it, has been clocking consistently over 10,000 units every month. It rivals the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift. The Korean automaker has come up with an interesting mix for its soft-roader by giving three engine and two transmission options.

If you have zeroed in on the Creta, let’s figure out which is the ideal variant to suffice your needs. But, before we move forward, let’s take a look at the specs of the Creta:

Vital Stats









Dimensions (LxWxH)





4270mmx1780mmx1630mm









Wheelbase





2590mm









Ground Clearance





190mm (unladen)









Seating Capacity





5









Hyundai Creta Engines









Engine





1.6-litre Petrol





1.4-litre Diesel





1.6-litre Diesel









Displacement





1591cc





1396cc





1582cc









Transmission





6-Speed Manual/Automatic





6-Speed Manual





6-Speed Manual/Automatic









Max Power





123PS





90PS





128PS









Max Torque





151Nm





220Nm





260Nm









Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)





15.29kmpl/13kmpl (AT)





21.38kmpl





19.67kmpl/17.01kmpl (AT)









Hyundai Creta Colour Options: Polar White, Sleek Silver, Earth Brown, Stardust, Mystic Blue, Red Passion and Phantom Black. Dual-tone shades – Polar White with Phantom Black and Earth Brown with Phantom Black.

Hyundai Creta E variant – Gets The Job Done

Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) – Rs 9.29 lakh

The base, E, variant of the Creta is available only with the 1.6-litre petrol dual VTVT engine linked to a 6-speed manual transmission. Here are its features:









Dual-tone bumpers





ABS with EBD









Dual airbags





Follow-me-home headlamps









Foldable key





Electric tailgate release









Rear AC vents





Tilt adjustable steering









All four power windows









Is it worth the money?

Since it gets majority of the required features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, AC, power windows, etc., the basic variant isn’t as basic as it is in general. If you’re looking for an SUV that’s good looking and boasts a decent feature list, but have a budget constraint, the entry-level E variant is the ideal option.

Hyundai Creta E+ Variant









Engine





1.4-litre diesel





1.6-litre petrol









Price (ex-showroom Delhi)





Rs 10.0 lakh





Rs 10.0 lakh









Price premium





NA





Rs 71,000









It is available with both petrol and diesel (1.4-litre) engines and gets the following key features over the E variant:









Roof rails (only petrol)





LED turn indicators on ORVMs









Electrically adjustable ORVMs





Luggage lamp









Steering mounted controls (only petrol)





2 front tweeters (only petrol)









Touchscreen audio with AUX, USB, iPOD, MP3 (petrol only, 2 Din audio in diesel variant)









Is it worth buying?

The E+ variant comes with useful add-ons like steering mounted controls, a touchscreen unit and others. This is ideal for someone looking for a diesel SUV with basic features or a petrol SUV with a decent feature list.

Hyundai Creta S Variant









Engine





1.4-litre diesel









Price (ex-showroom Delhi)





Rs 11.31 lakh









Price premium





Rs 1.31 lakh









It is only offered with the 1.4-litre diesel and gets a few additional features over the E+ diesel variant.









Front fog lamps





Rear parcel tray









Rear defogger with timer





Rear center armrest with cup holders









Roof rails





Height adjustable driver seat









Rear power outlet





Height adjustable rear seat headrest









Touchscreen infotainment system





2 front tweeters









Steering mounted controls – Audio and Bluetooth handsfree









Is it worth buying?

With features like height adjustable driver seat, fog lamps, touchscreen and steering mounted controls, the S variant is the perfect fit for someone looking for a smaller capacity diesel SUV for daily city commutes. While it doesn’t boast of the more powerful engine, it attempts to make up for the same with an extensive feature list.

Hyundai Creta S+ Variant









Engine





1.4-litre diesel





1.6-litre diesel (Automatic)









Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)





Rs 12.22 lakh





Rs 13.65 lakh









Price premium





Rs 91,000





NA









The next in line, S+ variant, is available with a 1.4-litre and a 1.6-litre (only automatic) diesel engine, and gets following additional features over the S variant.









Rear parking sensors with guidelines





Smartphone connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link









16-inch alloy wheels





Arkamys sound mood









Shark fin antenna





Touchscreen audio video navigation system









Is it worth buying?

If you have zeroed down on a diesel SUV, the S+ variant gives you the choice of either the more affordable 1.4-litre engine or the more powerful 1.6-litre unit. However, the bigger one comes with only automatic transmission. Additional features like rear parking sensors with guidelines, smart phone connectivity and a touchscreen AVN system make it yet another value for money variant in the Creta lineup.

Hyundai Creta SX Variant









Engine





1.6-litre diesel (manual)









Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)





Rs 12.45 lakh









Price premium





Rs 23,000 (over 1.4l diesel)









The SX variant of the Creta comes with only the 1.6-litre diesel engine. In comparison to the previous S+ variant, it gets the following features:









Bi-functional projector headlamps





Features missing from S+ variant









Driver side auto up-down power windows





No Shark fin antenna









Cornering Lamps





No smartphone connectivity









Electrically foldable ORVMs





No Arkamys sound mood









LED positioning lamps





Rear parking sensors (without guidelines)









Rear wiper and washer





Touchscreen audio system (no navigation)









Fully automatic AC with mood change bar









Is it worth buying?

Among higher-spec variants, the SX isn’t short of convenience features. And at a little more than Rs 20,000 over the S+ variant, it gets a good number of add-ons as well. However, it misses out on some significant ones seen on the S+ variant (mentioned above separately). It’s a good option if you are looking for more practical features rather than cosmetic ones.

Hyundai Creta SX+ Variant









Engine





1.6-litre diesel





1.6-litre petrol









Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)





Rs 13.44 lakh | Rs 14.55 lakh (AT)





Rs 11.98 lakh | Rs 12.99 lakh (AT)









Price premium





Rs 99,000 | Rs 90,000 (Over S+ AT)





Rs 1.98 lakh (over E+) | NA (AT)









The Hyundai SUV’s SX+ variant is available with both petrol and diesel engines and comes offers the option of automatic transmissions as well. It gets the following additional features over the SX variant:









Rear parking sensors with guidelines





Arkamys sound mood









Child seat anchor (AT only)





Smartphone connectivity with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link









Chrome finish outside door handles





Touchscreen audio video navigation system









Shark fin antenna





60:40 split rear seat (AT only)









Leather wrapped steering and TGS knob (Diesel AT only)





Smart key with push button start









17-inch diamond cut alloys (AT only)









Is it worth buying?

With the SX+ variant, the Creta gets more luxurious, thanks to most of the top-notch features along with the option of an automatic gearbox. Interestingly, it’s the only variant that gets a 60:40 split rear seat (AT version) in the entire Creta lineup (even the top-spec SX (O) variant misses out on it). You won’t regret your choice with this variant.

Hyundai Creta SX+ (Dual Tone) Variant









Engine





1.6-litre diesel





1.6-litre petrol









Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)





Rs 13.82 lakh





Rs 12.36 lakh









Price premium





Rs 38,000





Rs 38,000









The SX+ (Dual Tone) variant of the Creta is also offered with a choice of 1.6-litre diesel and petrol engine options like the SX+. However, it flaunts the following additional cosmetic features that increase its visual appeal over the SX+ variant:









Piano black glossy finish roof





Luxure brown interior colour pack









All black dash with silver accents





17-inch diamond cut alloys









Is it worth buying?

For people who like to flaunt their new four wheels, the SX+ dual tone variant will more than suffice. It has got the right mix of practicality and luxury, and gets additional embellishments to turn heads. Moreover, the interior pack adds a touch of class to the Hyundai SUV’s cabin.

Hyundai Creta SX (O) Variant









Engine





1.6-litre diesel









Prices (ex-showroom Delhi)





Rs 14.49 lakh









Price premium





Rs 67,000









The top-spec variant of the Creta is loaded to the brim, but comes only with the 1.6-litre diesel manual setup. It gets the following key features over the SX+ variant.









Electronic stability control





Supervision cluster









Side curtain airbags





Lane change flash adjustment









Vehicle stability management





Speed sensing auto door lock









Hill-start assist control





Height adjustable front seatbelts









Leather pack – seats, steering, gear knob, console armrest and door armrest









Is it worth buying?

As is evident from the feature list, this fully-loaded, top-of-the-line variant of the Creta gets a plethora of features including significant safety features. It’s a perfect match for someone without any budget constraints whatsoever.

We hope that this article about the Creta’s variants has helped you decide which one suits your needs and requirements the best. If you do have any suggestions or feedback, please share it in the comments section below.

