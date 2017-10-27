Hyundai Creta Gets New Colour And Interior Theme Option

The Hyundai Creta gets aesthetic updates right before the launch of its flamboyant looking rival, the Renault Captur

Hyundai has silently introduced aesthetic updates to its popular SUV, the Creta. These updates come right before Renault launches the Captur, touted to be the Creta’s biggest rival, on November 6, 2017.

Hyundai introduced the 2017 version of the Creta with an updated 7-inch infotainment unit that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with dual-tone colour option and all-black cabin in April this year. Earlier, the Creta was available with red and black (Red Passion + Phantom Black) and white and black (Polar White + Phantom Black) dual-tone paint options.

Now, Hyundai has discontinued the red and black colour combination and introduced a new shade called Earth Brown. This new shade of brown is available in both single tone and dual-tone (Earth Brown + Phantom Black). Further, the Earth Brown shade has replaced the ‘Pearl Beige’ colour option.

The dual-tone versions, which are based on the SX+ variant, get an all-black interior. With this update, these dual-tone versions now feature ‘Luxure Brown Interior’ colour pack. Under this pack, the seat fabric, the steering wheel and the leather-wrapped gear lever get orange-brown highlights. The cabin features contrast stitching as well. The equipment list and powertrain options remain unchanged. With this move, Hyundai hopes it can fend off Renault’s upcoming onslaught in the premium compact SUV space.

