Hyundai Creta Facelift: Everything You Need To Know

The Creta facelift is likely to make its way to Hyundai dealerships in the second-half of this year

The Hyundai Creta has proved to be a blockbuster for the Korean carmaker ever since it was launched in the year 2015. And although it shows no signs of aging, the competition has been ever growing with new launches, especially that of the Renault Captur and the Jeep Compass. Though the Hyundai Creta is still one of the best-selling SUVs in its segment, a facelift will ensure that it stays on top of the game.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will sport changes inside and out, with visual cues identical to the ix25 which was unveiled at the 2017 Chengdu Motor Show in China. More Recently, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the Creta facelift was spotted in Yercaud, a hill station in Tamil Nadu. As it is already a good looking SUV, the Creta facelift is expected to feature subtle changes instead of a radical redesign.

What will it look like?

The front end features Hyundai’s signature cascading three-slat hexagonal grille which is bolder-looking than before and is flanked by upswept headlamps which incorporate LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The fog lamps and the revamped bumper are the only part up front that differentiates it from the previous model. The fog lamps sit flush within the redesigned air dams and are complemented by LED strips at the base. The side profile is expected to remain more or less the same except for the restyled alloy wheels. The rear end of the Creta facelift is expected to feature a dual exhaust setup along with a minor tweak to the taillamps.

What about the interiors?

The updated Creta’s cabin could share some similarities with the recently launched Hyundai Verna as it does in the Brazil-spec model. It will have a dual-tone dashboard with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with features such as GPS, MP3 player, USB, Bluetooth and AUX-in with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Other goodies on offer will continue to be the same as the existing model but if Hyundai can add the ventilated seats introduced on the Verna as an option, then the Creta might just get a leg up against its rivals.

The engine and drivetrain are expected to be carried over from the current version. These include a 1.4-litre diesel (89PS/220Nm), a 1.6-litre diesel (128PS/265Nm), and the 1.6-litre petrol motor (123PS/151Nm). While a 6-speed manual is standard on the Creta, the 1.6-litre engines can also be had with a 6-speed automatic as an option. Buyer's Guide: Hyundai Creta Variants Explained

Competition for the Hyundai Creta comes from the likes of the Renault Captur, Renault Duster, Nissan Terrano and Mahindra XUV500 with some more heat expected from Tata and Mahindra in the segment. While there is no official word on the launch of the Hyundai Creta facelift yet, we might get to see the vehicle on the dealership floors in the second half of this year.

