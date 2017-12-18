Hyundai Creta Facelift: Everything You Need To Know

Creta facelift likely to make its way to Hyundai dealerships after the Auto Expo 2018

The Hyundai Creta has proved to be a blockbuster for the Korean carmaker ever since it was launched in the year 2015. Although the Creta shows no signs of aging, the competition has upped the ante with updated models and new entries. While Hyundai needn’t worry too much about the Creta (it is after all the best-selling SUV in the segment), we believe it is time for a mid-life facelift.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will sport changes inside and out with visual cues identical to the ix25, which was unveiled at the 2017 Chengdu Motor Show. Recently, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the Creta facelift was spotted in Yercaud, a hill station in Tamil Nadu. As it is already a good looking SUV, the Creta facelift is expected to feature subtle changes instead of a radical redesign.

What will it look like?

The Creta that was spotted testing shares a lot in common with the version introduced in Brazil. The front end Hyundai’s signature cascading three-slat hexagonal grille and is flanked by upswept headlamps which incorporate LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The fog lamps are the only thing that differentiates it from the previous model. They sit flush within the redesigned air dams and are complemented by LED strips at the base. The side profile is expected to remain more or less the same, except for restyled alloy wheels. The rear end of the Creta facelift is expected to feature a dual exhaust setup along with a much needed tweak to the taillamps.

What about the interiors?

The updated Creta’s cabin is expected to be similar to the recently launched Hyundai Verna. Expect it to come with a slightly reworked dashboard featuring the central console and infotainment screen seen on the Verna. A sunroof and ventilated seats are likely to make an appearance this time around.

The engine and drivetrain are expected to be carried over from the current version. These include a 1.4-litre diesel (89PS/220Nm), a 1.6-litre diesel (128PS/265Nm), and the 1.6-litre petrol motor (123PS/151Nm). While a 6-speed manual is standard on the Creta, the 1.6-litre engines can also be had with a 6-speed automatic as an option. Buyer's Guide: Hyundai Creta Variants Explained

Competition for the Hyundai Creta comes from the likes of the Renault Captur, Renault Duster, Nissan Terrano and Mahindra XUV500 with some more competition expected from Tata and Mahindra in the segment. While there is no official word on the launch date of the Creta facelift yet, there could be some serious development regarding the same at the Auto Expo 2018.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta diesel