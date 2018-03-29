Hyundai Begins Free Car Check-up Camp For Old i20, Grand i10, Verna & Others

1,300 service centres across India will host these free car check-up camps

Hyundai owners in India can avail free car services and check-ups once again as the Korean car maker has returned with its ‘Free Car Care Clinic’ initiative. The 26th edition of Hyundai’s car camp will run from March 27 to April 5, 2018. Hyundai claims that more than 5 lakh customers benefited from this exercise in 2017. The company had successfully held three camps last year with the 25th edition concluding fairly recently in December 2017.

The ‘Free Car Care Clinic’ initiative lets buyers avail offers like free 90-point check-up, free top wash, up to 30 percent discount on mechanical labour and value added services, and upto 10 percent discount on parts for cars older than three years. It also offers roadside assistance packages and extended warranty which can be availed at discounts of upto 10 and 20 percent respectively. Recommended: Spied: 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get A Sunroof

This initiative is a good opportunity for buyers who don’t visit authorised service centers after the initial mandatory check-ups to save money. Such owners can now easily get their cars’ condition and odometer reading recorded in the manufacturer’s logs. This acts as a proof of genuity and comes in handy when one plans to resell their car or exchange it.

Since vehicles older than three years are getting extra discounts, owners of the pre-facelift Grand i10, Xcent, i20 and the previous generation Verna stand a chance to save extra on getting their cars serviced. Enrolling your car in the initiative makes all the more sense if your service interval is nearing. Since genuine parts are available at a discount, it would be high time to replace any existing component that you might have been postponing getting fitted or fixed. Also Read: 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: All You Need To Know About Fortuner, Endeavour Rival

Read More on : Hyundai i20 diesel