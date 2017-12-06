Hyundai Announces December Delight Discount Schemes

Offers include 100 per cent finance, cash incentives and additional discounts on higher variants
If you have been meaning to lay your hands on a Hyundai in the recent past then now would be the ripe time to do that. Especially, if you are looking for a hatchback from the Korean carmakers’ stable. Those looking to buy the newly launched Verna and Creta, which is still clocking great sales figures, will have to wait for a while longer or try their luck on a personal level with the dealer to eke out some discounts. In the meanwhile, here is the whole breakup of the discounts on Hyundai cars:
Here are the model-wise discounts:
Hyundai Eon: Rs 50,000 Cash + Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus
Hyundai Grand i10: Rs 50,000 Cash Discount + 25,000 Exchange Bonus for petrol (35,000 for Diesel). Additional Rs 10,000 on Grand i10 Sportz Option & Asta
Hyundai Xcent: Rs 30,000 Cash Discount + Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus. Additional 10,000 on Xcent Sx, Sx Option
Hyundai Elite i20, i20 Active: Rs 20,000 Cash + Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus. Additional 10K on i20 Asta, Asta Option & i20 Active Sx
Hyundai New Verna, Creta: 100% On Road Finance Offer
Hyundai Elantra: Rs 70,000 Exchange Bonus
Hyundai Tucson: Rs 70,000 Exchange Bonus
As we mentioned earlier, those looking to buy the Eon, Grand i10 (except Era variant), Xcent (Except E variant) and i20 Active can avail healthy savings which amount to a max discount of Rs 95,000 on the diesel Grand i10 Sportz Option and Asta model. On top of that, government employees can get further benefits of Rs 5,000 on products ranging from the Eon to i20 Active. Worth Looking: Renault Rolls Out Year-End Offers On The Kwid
Starting prices of these models:
Hyundai Eon: Rs 3.29 lakh
Hyundai Grand i10: Rs 4.59 lakh
Hyundai Xcent: Rs 5.39 lakh
Hyundai Elite i20, i20 Active: 5.29 lakh, 6.70 lakh
Hyundai Verna: 8.0 lakh
Hyundai Creta: Rs 9.29 lakh
Hyundai Elantra: 12.99 lakh
Hyundai Tucson: Rs 18 lakh
The prices and offers mentioned above are specific to Delhi NCR. Related: Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts
