Hyundai Announces December Delight Discount Schemes

Offers include 100 per cent finance, cash incentives and additional discounts on higher variants

If you have been meaning to lay your hands on a Hyundai in the recent past then now would be the ripe time to do that. Especially, if you are looking for a hatchback from the Korean carmakers’ stable. Those looking to buy the newly launched Verna and Creta, which is still clocking great sales figures, will have to wait for a while longer or try their luck on a personal level with the dealer to eke out some discounts. In the meanwhile, here is the whole breakup of the discounts on Hyundai cars:

Here are the model-wise discounts:

As we mentioned earlier, those looking to buy the Eon, Grand i10 (except Era variant), Xcent (Except E variant) and i20 Active can avail healthy savings which amount to a max discount of Rs 95,000 on the diesel Grand i10 Sportz Option and Asta model. On top of that, government employees can get further benefits of Rs 5,000 on products ranging from the Eon to i20 Active. Worth Looking: Renault Rolls Out Year-End Offers On The Kwid

Starting prices of these models:





Hyundai Eon: Rs 3.29 lakh







Hyundai Grand i10: Rs 4.59 lakh







Hyundai Xcent: Rs 5.39 lakh







Hyundai Elite i20, i20 Active: 5.29 lakh, 6.70 lakh







Hyundai Verna: 8.0 lakh







Hyundai Creta: Rs 9.29 lakh







Hyundai Elantra: 12.99 lakh







Hyundai Tucson: Rs 18 lakh







The prices and offers mentioned above are specific to Delhi NCR. Related: Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts

