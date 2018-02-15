Honda X-Blade Bookings Commence

Auto Expo 2018 saw Honda updating a total of 11 models in its lineup and unveiling its fourth motorcycle for the year 2017-18, the Honda X-Blade. The company has now announced that bookings for the new 160cc motorcycle are open at all its dealerships. However, the booking amount and pricing of the X-Blade is yet to be disclosed. But Honda promises that it will be priced below Rs 79,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).
Speaking on the occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “Honda unveiled its 4th brand new model of 2018 – the X-Blade at Auto Expo 2018. We are indeed very excited to receive an unprecedented response from Generation Z. We are happy to open the bookings for all-new Honda X-Blade today. Delighting Young Indian trendsetters with revolutionary segment first features, Honda’s ultimate head turner X-Blade will surprise Indian youth with its aggressive price of under 79,000 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The X-Blade deliveries will start from the middle of March on the first-come-first-serve basis.”
Targeted at a young crowd, the Honda X-Blade features an aggressive design with its cyborg-like LED headlamps, muscular fuel extensions and dual-outlet exhaust muffler. At the back, it features chunky grab rails along with an LED tail lamp to complete its sharp look. In terms of features, it packs a fully digital white backlight instrument console which houses a gear position indicator, service indicator, odometer and a fuel indicator.
Mated to a 5-speed gearbox, the 162.71cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine delivers 14PS of power at 8500rpm and 13.9Nm of torque at 6000rpm.
The new motorcycle uses a diamond-type frame which is suspended upon front telescopic forks and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 276mm disc at the front and a 130mm drum unit at the rear. It comes with a 12-litre fuel tank and weighs 140kg (kerb).
Honda is offering the X-Blade in five different colour schemes - Metallic Blue, Black, Matte Silver, Red and Matte Green. Once launched, it will go up against the Hero Xtreme Sports and the Suzuki Gixxer.
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through bikedekho.com feed directly.