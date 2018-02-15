Honda X-Blade Bookings Commence







Auto Expo 2018 saw Honda updating a total of 11 models in its lineup and unveiling its fourth motorcycle for the year 2017-18, the Honda X-Blade. The company has now announced that bookings for the new 160cc motorcycle are open at all its dealerships. However, the booking amount and pricing of the X-Blade is yet to be disclosed. But Honda promises that it will be priced below Rs 79,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).







Speaking on the occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “Honda unveiled its 4th brand new model of 2018 – the X-Blade at Auto Expo 2018. We are indeed very excited to receive an unprecedented response from Generation Z. We are happy to open the bookings for all-new Honda X-Blade today. Delighting Young Indian trendsetters with revolutionary segment first features, Honda’s ultimate head turner X-Blade will surprise Indian youth with its aggressive price of under 79,000 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The X-Blade deliveries will start from the middle of March on the first-come-first-serve basis.”







Targeted at a young crowd, the Honda X-Blade features an aggressive design with its cyborg-like LED headlamps, muscular fuel extensions and dual-outlet exhaust muffler. At the back, it features chunky grab rails along with an LED tail lamp to complete its sharp look. In terms of features, it packs a fully digital white backlight instrument console which houses a gear position indicator, service indicator, odometer and a fuel indicator.





Mated to a 5-speed gearbox, the 162.71cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine delivers 14PS of power at 8500rpm and 13.9Nm of torque at 6000rpm.







The new motorcycle uses a diamond-type frame which is suspended upon front telescopic forks and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 276mm disc at the front and a 130mm drum unit at the rear. It comes with a 12-litre fuel tank and weighs 140kg (kerb).









Honda is offering the X-Blade in five different colour schemes - Metallic Blue, Black, Matte Silver, Red and Matte Green. Once launched, it will go up against the Hero Xtreme Sports and the Suzuki Gixxer.