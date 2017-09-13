Honda WR-V: Variants Explained

The WR-V’s model line-up offers just two variants but it is still one of the most feature-loaded vehicles in its price band!

Honda drove in the WRV yesterday, i.e. March 16, at a price of Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The WRV is priced in the range of 8-10 lakh, which puts several vehicles – including compact SUVs and cross hatches – on its radar. The sub-4m crossover has also borrowed a few features from the facelifted 2017 Honda City, and the biggest draw is its segment-first sunroof. Here’s what the Honda WRV is packing, which is available in just two variants – the base 'S' and the range-topping 'VX'. Time to roll!

Colours

The Honda WRV is available in six colours. Out of these, four of them are carried over from the Honda Jazz, while it gets an exclusive new ‘Premium Amber Metallic’ shade and the 2017 Honda City’s ‘Modern Steel Metallic’.



Premium Amber Metallic



Modern Steel Metallic



Alabaster Silver Metallic



Carnelian Red Metallic



Golden Brown Metallic



White Orchid Pearl



Standard Features



Dual front airbags and ABS with EBD



Brake override system (will bypass accelerator if the brake and the accelerator pedals are pressed simultaneously)



LED daytime running lights and position lamps



Rear defogger



Height-adjustable driver seat



Multi-functional steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment



Honda WR-V S

Price: Rs 7.75 Lakh (P)/ 8.79 Lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)



Comes with an audio system with Bluetooth phone integration, USB-in, AUX-in, iPod and iPhone connectivity, and tuner



The unit is coupled to a four-speaker system



Manual air conditioning



Black and blue fabric upholstery



Instrument cluster with LCD multi-information driver display



Honda WR-V VX

Price: Rs 8.99 Lakh (P)/ Rs 9.99 Lakh (D) (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Apart from carrying forward the feature of the S trim, the VX offers these additional goodies.



Features fog lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, rear wash and wiper, and chrome door handles



Electronically foldable ORVMs with side blinkers



One touch open and close sunroof



Comes with Honda Car India’s latest 7.0-inch capacitive touch-based infotainment system (introduced with the 2017 Honda City). This Android based system comes with WiFi reception for Internet browsing, emails and navigation with live traffic updates. The unit also features 1.5 gigabytes of internal storage, voice recognition via unit or steering-mounted buttons and offers connectivity options such as two USB-in slots, two microSD card slots and one HDMI-in slot. MirrorLink smartphone integration is also offered with select app usage through the car’s display



The infotainment system is coupled to a six-speaker system (four-speakers and two-tweeters)



Offers multi-view rearview camera with guidelines



Offers subtle aesthetic improvements such as glossy silver door handles, piano finish central panel and silver dashboard applique



Gets black and silver upholstery with premium stitching



Comes with central arm featuring a power outlet



Gets automatic climate control with a touch panel



There are two diesel exclusive features – passive keyless entry with push-button engine start-stop and cruise control



Recommended reads for the Honda WR-V

Read More on : Honda WR-V price