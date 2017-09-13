 Honda WR-V: Variants Explained
By: || Updated: 13 Sep 2017 06:30 PM
The WR-V’s model line-up offers just two variants but it is still one of the most feature-loaded vehicles in its price band! 



Honda WRV





Honda drove in the WRV yesterday, i.e. March 16, at a price of Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The WRV is priced in the range of 8-10 lakh, which puts several vehicles – including compact SUVs and cross hatches – on its radar. The sub-4m crossover has also borrowed a few features from the facelifted 2017 Honda City, and the biggest draw is its segment-first sunroof. Here’s what the Honda WRV is packing, which is available in just two variants – the base 'S' and the range-topping 'VX'. Time to roll! 



Colours 



The Honda WRV is available in six colours. Out of these, four of them are carried over from the Honda Jazz, while it gets an exclusive new ‘Premium Amber Metallic’ shade and the 2017 Honda City’s ‘Modern Steel Metallic’. 




  • Premium Amber Metallic

  • Modern Steel Metallic 

  • Alabaster Silver Metallic 

  • Carnelian Red Metallic 

  • Golden Brown Metallic 

  • White Orchid Pearl 



Honda WRV



Standard Features 




  • Dual front airbags and ABS with EBD 

  • Brake override system (will bypass accelerator if the brake and the accelerator pedals are pressed simultaneously)

  • LED daytime running lights and position lamps 

  • Rear defogger 

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Multi-functional steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment  



Honda WR-V S 



Price: Rs 7.75 Lakh (P)/ 8.79 Lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)




  • Comes with an audio system with Bluetooth phone integration, USB-in, AUX-in, iPod and iPhone connectivity, and tuner 

  • The unit is coupled to a four-speaker system 

  • Manual air conditioning 

  • Black and blue fabric upholstery 

  • Instrument cluster with LCD multi-information driver display   



Honda WR-V VX 



Price: Rs 8.99 Lakh (P)/ Rs 9.99 Lakh (D) (ex-showroom, New Delhi)  



Apart from carrying forward the feature of the S trim, the VX offers these additional goodies. 



Honda WRV




  • Features fog lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, rear wash and wiper, and chrome door handles 

  • Electronically foldable ORVMs with side blinkers  

  • One touch open and close sunroof 

  • Comes with Honda Car India’s latest 7.0-inch capacitive touch-based infotainment system (introduced with the 2017 Honda City). This Android based system comes with WiFi reception for Internet browsing, emails and navigation with live traffic updates. The unit also features 1.5 gigabytes of internal storage, voice recognition via unit or steering-mounted buttons and offers connectivity options such as two USB-in slots, two microSD card slots and one HDMI-in slot. MirrorLink smartphone integration is also offered with select app usage through the car’s display

  • The infotainment system is coupled to a six-speaker system (four-speakers and two-tweeters)

  • Offers multi-view rearview camera with guidelines 

  • Offers subtle aesthetic improvements such as glossy silver door handles, piano finish central panel and silver dashboard applique 

  • Gets black and silver upholstery with premium stitching

  • Comes with central arm featuring a power outlet 

  • Gets automatic climate control with a touch panel 

  • There are two diesel exclusive features – passive keyless entry with push-button engine start-stop and cruise control 



Honda WRV



Recommended reads for the Honda WR-V





Read More on : Honda WR-V price



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

First Published:
