Honda WR-V Launched! Price: Rs 7.75 Lakh

The Honda WR-V combines the practicality quotient of its donor car, the Jazz, with some soft roading attributes!

Honda Cars India has finally launched its debutant sub-4m crossover, the WRV. It is available in just two trims – the base 'S' and the range-topping 'VX'. Following are the Honda WRV price details (ex-showroom, New Delhi):

Petrol



Honda WRV S: Rs 7.75 Lakh



Honda WRV VX: Rs 8.99 Lakh



Diesel



Honda WRV S: Rs 8.79 Lakh



Honda WRV VX: Rs 9.99 Lakh



This Jazz-based crossover goes up against heavyweights such as the Ford EcoSport and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza along with other cross hatchbacks.

Honda is offering dual-front airbags along with ABS and EBD as standard with the WR-V. It borrows its powertrains from the Jazz – the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol (five-speed manual) and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel (six-speed manual). However, it doesn’t offer the CVT automatic option unlike the Jazz’ petrol version. And, its certified fuel efficiency is slightly lower than the hatch; the petrol WR-V returns 17.5kmpl (1.2kmpl less), while the diesel returns 25.5kmpl (1.8kmpl less).

Spec Comparisons

Dimensionally, the WRV has marginally larger footprints as opposed to the Jazz, and it also rides on 16-inch wheels featuring a ground clearance of 188mm (23mm increment over the Jazz).

In terms of features, it packs more goodies compared to the hatch, which are largely borrowed from the facelifted Honda City, such as one-touch open and close sunroof, 7.0-inch infotainment system, passive keyless entry, and others. Interestingly, it doesn’t offer the famed Magic Seats of the Honda Jazz. Speaking of the warranty, the Japanese automaker is offering three years/unlimited kilometres warranty as standard, which can be extended for additional two years/unlimited kilometres, with the Honda WRV.

