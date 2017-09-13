Honda WR-V: 5 Things You May Not Have Known

The Honda WR-V isn’t just a Jazz with some SUV livery. Here’s Why.

Chances are you’ve learnt all you need to know about the WR-V after reading our first drive review. The car is Honda’s first sub-4 metre crossover and goes up against other cross-hatches like the Hyundai i20 Active and crossovers like the Maruti Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport.

However, there are a few things about this car that you may not know yet:

Global Product Developed by Honda India R&D

The Honda WRV shares most of its components with the Jazz and City, since all three cars are based on the same platform. However, Honda Car India’s R&D division has reworked the car for better rough road ability and the design has been overhauled to make it look distinct when compared to the hatchback it’s based on. The WR-V has been developed keeping Indian conditions in mind, but will be sold in emerging markets worldwide, including Brazil.

Same GC as Brazil Car

On paper, the India-spec WR-V has 188mm of ground clearance. This led many to believe it was reduced, as details of the Brazil-spec car indicated that it would have 200mm of ground clearance, matching the likes of the Ford EcoSport. However, there is no difference between the two cars in this aspect. The difference is apparent because India measures the minimum ground clearance, while Brazil uses a different method.

1.5-litre Petrol In Brazil

A drawback of Honda’s crossover is its underwhelming petrol engine. The 1.2-litre unit is shared with the Jazz and lacks punch. This isn’t helped by the fact that the WR-V is heavier than the Jazz. However, the Brazilian car will get the 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine, which offers better performance.

Since the WRV is a sub-4 metre car, Honda Car India won’t use a petrol engine displacing over 1.2-litres as it will void any excise duty benefits (as per government norms). This, in turn, would make the car more expensive. Pity!

Read: Honda WR-V: Is It Priced Right?

HR-V Suspension

The WR-V uses suspension components borrowed from the HR-V mid-sized SUV for improved stability and bad road ability.

BR-V Based Transmission

While the petrol engine is carried forward from the Jazz, the five-speed manual transmission is different. Honda says it is based on the unit found in the BR-V and is a “heavy duty, higher weight category transmission”. The gear ratios have also been reworked, particularly to improve the car’s performance off-the-mark, though, any difference was imperceptible in our first drive.

