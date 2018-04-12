Honda Working On Electric Scooter For India







Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has revealed that it is currently working on an electric scooter for the Indian market. However, the work is being carried out at Honda’s headquarters in Japan and not in India as previously reported.



“The work is well underway. Inputs are also being taken from the Indian operation,” said Minoru Kato, the CEO of HMSI. He added that even though Honda has a lot of experience in electric two-wheelers, it is a “struggle” to meet the expectations of Indian customers. The company is targeting a minimum range of 100km for the India-bound electric scooter white it is yet to address aspects like performance and pricing. The Japanese bike maker has not yet revealed the timeline for the introduction of Honda’s first all-electric two-wheeler for the Indian market.



With the Indian government set to promote cleaner modes of transport and alternative fuels, the electric vehicle industry is set to witness a massive growth and Honda does not want to be left behind. But before Honda can launch its range of electric vehicles, the government needs to address issues that plague EVs such as a hefty price tag and charging infrastructure.

