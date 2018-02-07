Honda unveils New X-Blade 160cc motorcycle







The X-Blade is a stylish motorcycle that will be positioned between the Unicorn 150 and CB Hornet 160











The 160cc segment is a fast growing one, with manufacturers introducing different variants of existing products (Like the Suzuki Intruder 150 and Suzuki Givver SF). Honda has been ruling the 160cc segment with its CB Hornet 160R, selling the highest number of bikes. And now, to cash in on its popularity, it now adds on the new X-Blade into the mix. Along with the new fairing it also gets premium add-ons to make it stand out from the crowd.



















The standout feature has to be the new design. The bodywork is edgy with a lot of busy design elements that have it look unlike the Unicorn 150 or the CB Hornet 160. The overall silhouette is quite unique and it gives the X-Blade a very distinguishing look. It gets new, sportier graphics as well. The sharp tail section has been designed closely to the Unicorn 150than the Hornet 160. Lighting is via a large vertically-stacked headlamp. The fully digital instrument cluster is different from the one on the Hornet 160 and is a smaller unit. .



Underpinnings and powerplant are lifted off the CB Hornet 160R. The 162.71cc, air-cooled and carbureted single makes 15.25PS at 8,500rpm while 14.76Nm of peak torque comes in at 6,500rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.



The diamond-type frame is suspended on front telescopic forks and a rear monoshock. The 17-inch alloy wheels are wrapped in 100/80-17 front and 140/70-17 rear tubeless tyres. Braking is via a single 276mm front disc and a 130mm rear drum brake.







The X-blade will be a more affordable alternative to the Suzuki Gixxer, Bajaj NS 160 and Yamaha FZ Fi. Honda will be launching the X-Blade in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more info.