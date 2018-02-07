Honda Unveils Activa 5G, Updates CBR 250R Among Others At 2018 Auto Expo



Honda has unveiled its updated range of two-wheelers at Auto Expo 2018. Updates include LED headlamps, new graphics and features



With 11 new models on display at its pavilion, it’s quite evident that Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India (HMSI) wants to climb to the number one spot in terms of two-wheeler sales in the country. The models on display include six two-wheelers that pack subtle changes. These include the Activa 5G, Livo, CB Shine, CB Shine SP, CB Hornet 160R and the CBR 250R.







The updates on the Activa include an all-new ful LED headlamp. It also gets refreshed graphics and colours to keep it relevant in 2018. The Activa remains the best-selling scooter in the Indian two-wheeler market and is known for its durability and fuel efficient 110cc engine.



The 2018 Livo receives a new set of analogue-digital meters and a service due indicator.



The CB Shine and CB Shine SP, both of which pack a 125cc, single-cylinder engine, get new LED headlamps and tail lamps. The analogue instrument console on both bikes have been replaced by semi-digital units.







The 2018 CB Hornet 160R also gets an all-LED set up for its headlight and will also be only the second motorcycle in the Honda India lineup that gets an ABS option.







Making a comeback will be a new edition of the CBR 250R that also receives the all-LED headlight treatment along with two new colours.







Also on display were 2018 editions of the CBR650F, the Africa Twin, the CBR1000RR and CBR1000RR SP and the crowd favourite Gold Wing.



The 2018 models are expected to be launched before the first quarter of 2018. Expect Honda to hike the prices by a small margin when compared to the outgoing models.