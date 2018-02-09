Honda Sports EV Concept Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

The Sports EV is built on a new platform specifically designed for electric vehicles

Apart from the new-gen CR-V, Civic and the Amaze, Honda also showcased the Sports EV concept at the Auto Expo 2018 today. The Sports EV, which was first unveiled at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show, features an old-school sportscar design with modern technology.

Based on a new platform built specifically for electric vehicles, the Sports EV gets a low and wide stance that lends it an aggressive look. The car features two black panels at the front and rear that also incorporate the headlamps and tail lamps. This black panel is actually a screen that can display messages to other drivers or show the charge status.

The Sports EV Concept gets the ‘Honda Automated Network Assistant’ that is capable of monitoring the driver’s emotional well-being and make new choices and recommendations. It can even recommend music based on the mood among various other functions.

Honda has not revealed the powertrain details of the Sports EV. However, the carmaker has said that it is powered by ‘a highly responsive’ electric powertrain which is placed lower in the body to obtain a low centre of gravity.

Stay tuned to CarDekho for the latest updates from the Auto Expo 2018.

