Honda Small RS Concept Previews Second-Gen Brio

The second-gen Brio is expected to share its platform with the new Honda Amaze

The Honda Small RS concept, which, in all probability, previews the upcoming second-gen Brio, has made its world debut at the Indonesia International Motor Show (April 19 - 29, 2018). Its compact sedan sibling, the second-gen Amaze, was premiered at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo in February.

Take the sportier elements such as the huge spoiler, bigger wheels and body add-ons out of the equation, and the concept looks production-ready. Though Honda has barely revealed anything about the second-gen Brio, it should, in all likelihood, underpin the new platform that the Amaze debuted.

The bulbous headlamps have made way for relatively sleeker upswept units similar to what we’ve seen on the new Amaze. Like the second-gen Amaze, the Small RS Concept also gets traditional reflector-type headlamps.

The front fascia does look similar to the new Amaze as was the case before. In fact, both the cars resemble the Mobile facelift that never made it to the Indian market. Looking at the side profile, it appears that the new Brio has grown in size, perhaps due to the new platform.

Honda has ditched the Brio’s signature all-glass bootlid in favour of a conventional one. The rear profile has an uncanny resemblance with the Tata Tiago, especially the design of the new tail lamps.

Honda has not revealed the interior of the second-gen Brio, but it should borrow its cabin from the new Amaze (check out the picture above), including the equipment list. Overall, the new hatchback does look striking and sharp compared to the current model.

The first-gen Brio’s concept, the Honda New Small Concept, had made its global debut at the 2010 Indian Auto Expo and the hatchback went on sale in 2011. It has nearly been seven years since its market introduction and the current model definitely needs a replacement now.

The new Brio is expected to go on sale in the coming months in Indonesia. And, it is likely to be introduced here next year as Honda Cars India had already announced that it will launch the Amaze, Civic and the CR-V in this financial year. The first-gen Honda Brio had only met initial success in the country. Later, sales started to dwindle due to increasing competition from better packaged rivals.

Speaking of its rivals, the current Brio had faced tough competition from the previous-gen Figo, Swift and the i10. Now, the Maruti Swift is back in a new avatar and is better than ever, while the Grand i10 has been maintaining its popularity in the market. The Ford Figo, on the other hand, will soon receive a facelift (check out the picture below) and with it a brand new 1.2-litre petrol engine along with additional features.

The Brio’s downfall was primarily due to the lack of a diesel engine along with limited rear cabin space and a tiny 175-litre boot. This time around, Honda could offer the Brio with an option of the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel like the Amaze. Even if it doesn’t, the sales of diesel cars are on a downward trajectory, unlike before when the Brio was introduced. The 1.2-litre petrol engine should be carried forward, but this time around, it might get an option of a CVT instead of the 5-speed AT, like in the 2018 Amaze.

