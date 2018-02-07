Honda Showcases Tenth-Gen Civic At Auto Expo 2018

Yes, the Civic is back in an all-new avatar and will be launched with a petrol and diesel motor in the financial year 2018-19!

All you Honda fans out there, it’s time to rejoice! The carmaker has finally showcased the 10th generation of the Civic in the country today at the Auto Expo 2018. The new generation Civic, which was unveiled in September 2015, has been on sale in overseas markets since 2016. In India, the D-segment sedan will go sale starting next year. And we expect to see long queues outside Honda dealerships soon enough!

We first tasted the Civic came way back in 2006 when Honda launched the eighth-generation of the sedan in the country. It was one of the best-selling models in its segment in its initial years. However, the lack of a diesel engine and the growing popularity of SUVs proved to be the Civic’s death knell. That said, the Civic managed to find a cult following in the country thanks to its low-slung design, futuristic cabin and the rev-happy petrol engine. And when Honda pulled the Civic’s plug in 2013, we hoped it would be replaced with a newer version.

Sadly, that wasn’t the case and we still wonder why Honda decided not to introduce the ninth-gen model in India. After five long years, however, we are ready to forgive the carmaker as the new one promises to offer everything the older car provided and more.

The tenth-gen Civic is based on Honda’s global compact platform that also underpins the 2018 Accord and the fifth-gen CR-V, which too was showcased at the Auto Expo. The tenth-gen Civic has ditched the traditional sedan silhouette in favour of a fastback design with a steeply raked roofline. It still has the attributes of the older car with its low-slung design and digital instrument cluster. Read more about it here: India-Bound Honda Civic: What To Expect









Honda Civic





Eighth-gen





Tenth-gen









Length





4545mm





4644mm









Width





1750mm





1799mm









Height





1450mm





1416mm









Wheelbase





2700mm





2700mm









When launched, the Civic is expected to be powered by a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and Honda’s first-ever turbocharged VTEC petrol motor with a displacement of 1500cc.

What’s more interesting for buyers who are conscious about fuel economy is the addition of a diesel motor. Yes, that’s right, the tenth-gen Civic is likely to be offered with a 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel engine this time around. This motor, which will also powers the upcoming Honda CR-V (in a higher state of tune), produces 120PS of power and 300Nm of peak torque. These engines are built at Honda’s Tapukara facility in Rajasthan.

The new Civic is expected to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 14 lakh and will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Elantra, the Toyota Corolla Altis and the Skoda Octavia.