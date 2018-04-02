Honda Recalls Activa 125, Grazia and Aviator Over Faulty Bolt Issue







Honda has announced a recall of three of its bestselling scooters - the Activa 125, the Grazia, and the Aviator - on account of a specific fault in the front fork. The fault is related to a bolt in the front suspension setup which is said to be extremely hard. Honda service centres across India will soon get in touch with owners of the affected scooters to initiate the recall. They will inspect the scooters and, if necessary, will replace the said bolt without levying any charges on the customers. The recall has affected 56,194 units of the aforementioned scooters that were manufactured between February 7 and March 16, 2018.



The Activa 125 and the Aviator were launched by Honda a few years ago, while the Grazia is one of their recent launches. Both the Activa 125 and the Grazia draw power from a 124.9cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine that churns out 8.63PS of maximum power of and 10.54Nm of peak torque. The Honda Aviator is powered by a 109.19cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine that puts out 8.03PS of power and 8.94Nm of torque. The Grazia is loaded with premium features like an LED headlamp, a semi-digital instrument cluster, telescopic front forks, front disc brake, 12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and funky styling which has made it a hit in the Indian market.



The Aviator is priced at Rs 52,796 while the Activa 125 and the Grazia are a priced at Rs 57,633 and Rs 58,133 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. All three scooters are very popular in the market and it is highly unlikely that this recall will dent their sales figures. If you wish to know whether your scooter falls under the recall issued by Honda, visit the manufacturer’s official website and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) under the campaign section. However, owners affected by the issue can expect to receive a text message, email or phone call from Honda regarding the recall as well.