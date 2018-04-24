Honda Observes National Road Safety Week 2018



Honda has launched its National Road Safety Week 2018 initiative. Scheduled to take place from April 23 to 30, the initiative will promote the importance of road safety across its 5,700 networks in India. According to Honda, 22,000 associates will be a part of this campaign.







The Japanese brand has collaborated with different corporate and educational institutes to arrange a host of activities at its 12 traffic parks all over India. These activities include an under-four-hour two-wheeler training program for the ladies, cycling and road safety quiz for kids and a rider training program for new riders. The programs are designed to create awareness of the dangers and safety on the road.







New Delhi, April 23, 2018: Starting ‘National Road Safety Week 2018’ with a bang, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has kick-started its pan-India road safety awareness initiatives to ride home the message #HelmetOnLifeOn across India. The National Road Safety Week will be celebrated from 23rd – 30th April 2018.







Honda will spread road safety awareness to thousands across India in just a week. Starting from within, Honda’s 22,000 associates will take the road safety pledge. Additionally, Honda will also spread awareness through its 12 traffic parks via special activities in collaboration with corporates, educational institutions and its 5,700+ network spread across India.







Announced with huge fan fair at the Auto Expo 2018 by Honda’s brand ambassadors Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar, #HelmetOnLifeOn road safety campaign generates awareness across all age groups on the importance of helmet while riding a two-wheeler.







Commenting on Honda’s focused approach, Mr Prabhu Nagaraj- Vice President, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, ”As a responsible two-wheeler manufacturer, Honda is committed to spread the message of road safety to everyone. Our road safety campaign #HelmetonLifeOn, announced at the Auto Expo is another step in this direction. With over 1.6 lac people already trained under this campaign, this National Road Safety Week, we will take it to another level by engaging people across India.”







Vowing to make India’s roads safer for all road users, Honda is also activating road safety training and awareness initiatives across its 5700+ touchpoints. With thousands of customer foot falls every day, road safety engagement activities like riding trainer simulators, safety pledge, safety quiz will be conducted throughout the week to promote helmet usage.







Not just on the usage of helmets, but also other important aspects of road usage will be promoted across 12 Honda Traffic Training parks in 5 geographical regions. Specially designed training modules will be delivered by internationally trained road safety instructors to participants across age groups including kids and adults.







Key highlights of activities at traffic parks:







For kids (5-16 years): Cycling, Primary activities (road safety quiz, road safety pledge) and practical riding on CRF 50 motorcycle to learn ‘Safety with Fun’



For Females: Opportunity to become independent two-wheeler riders in just 4 hours via the Dream Riding programme.



For new & existing riders (16 years & above): Honda’s proprietor two-wheeler Riding Trainer will help new riders understand riding basics and experience over 100 possible dangers on road. Individuals will be educated on the importance of safe braking, maintaining correct posture while riding, need of wearing appropriate riding gear and even how to mount and de-mount a two-wheeler using center stand.

