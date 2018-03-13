Honda Launches X-Blade In India



Honda’s latest motorcycle sports a unique design and goes up against the likes of the Hero Xtreme and the Suzuki Gixxer







After unveiling it at the Auto Expo 2018, Honda has silently launched the X-Blade for Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom Delhi). The company had only recently opened that the bookings of the motorcycle while suggesting that it would be priced below Rs 79,000.







In terms of design, the most notable feature of the X-Blade is its robot inspired headlamp along with muscular fuel tank extensions and a dual outlet muffler. The Honda X-Blade packs a digital instrument cluster and gets LED lighting on both the headlamp and the tail lamp. It also opts for a single-saddle unit, instead of split seats.







Power comes from a 162.71cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor that delivers 14PS at 8,500rpm and 13.9Nm of torque at 6000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.







Honda has equipped the X-Blade with a diamond-type frame, which is suspended upon conventional telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the back. Braking is handled by a 276mm disc at the front and a 130mm drum unit at the rear. It packs a 12-litre fuel tank and tips the scale at 140kg (kerb).







Honda offers the X-Blade in five different colour options - Blue, Black, Matte Silver, Red and Matte Green. It will go up against the Hero Xtreme Sports, which is priced at Rs 78,226 and the Suzuki Gixxer, priced at Rs 77,015 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). Stay tuned for more on the Honda X-Blade as we take it for a spin soon.