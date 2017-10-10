Honda launches updated CBR650F in India



The new bike gets minor cosmetic updates, Euro IV-compliant motor and suspension updates







Honda first introduced the CBR650F in India in 2015. The mid-capacity sports tourer did sell in good numbers despite commanding a premium price. That could be thanks to its silky smooth engine and comfortable ergonomics, which made it a sports bike you could ride on a daily basis. Honda, though, had to discontinue the bike when BS-IV emission norms were introduced as it was a Euro III-spec bike.



Now, Honda has launched the Euro IV-spec CBR650F at Rs 7.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the same price as the earlier bike. Honda Wings dealerships across India have started accepting bookings for the bike as well.







Cosmetically, not much has changed. The fairing and tail sections receive subtle tweaks while the headlamp is an all-LED unit. The engine crankcase is now finished in bronze instead of black. The bike is available in two colour schemes: Millenium Red and Matte Gunpowder Metallic Black.



The new Euro IV 649cc in-line four-cylinder motor gets a new intake and exhaust for emission compliance. The Euro-spec motor sold abroad makes 90PS and 64Nm of torque; however, here it has been detuned for Indian fuel conditions. The India-spec model makes 86.7PS and 60.5Nm of torque, which is lesser than the earlier India-spec model’s 87PS and 63Nm of torque. The new motor is claimed to have a better mid-range and better roll-on acceleration.







Suspension updates come in the form of 41mm Showa Dual Bending Valve (SDBV) forks for improved compression and rebound damping. The rear remains the same monoshock damper which is adjustable for preload. Brake components get an upgrade too in the form of updated Nissin two-piston calipers for the twin 320mm front discs and a single-piston caliper for the 240mm rear disc. ABS is standard.



The CBR650F faces competition from the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Benelli 600GT.