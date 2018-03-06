Honda Launches The CRF 1000L Africa Twin At Rs 12.9 lakh (ex-Delhi)







The Africa Twin is finally here. We have been waiting a long time for Honda's overlander ever since we laid eyes on it at the 2015 EICMA motor show in Milan. Then, Honda had promised that it will come to India albeit in (Dual-Clutch Transmission) DCT trim. Well, it is here and what makes the news even sweeter is its astounding 12.9 lakh asking price. The killer pricing seems to be courtesy of Honda's decision to assemble the Africa Twin here which should knock down around Rs two lakhs off the sticker price of a CBU variant.







The Africa Twin comes with a 998cc parallel-twin motor that puts out 95.3PS at 7,500rpm and 98Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. Suspension parts include 45mm upside down forks with 230mm of travel at the front and a fully adjustable rear monoshock with 228mm of travel at the rear. The seat height is 870mm and can be reduced by 20mm. Electronics include ABS and a three-stage traction control.







At a recently held press conference, newly appointed president and CEO of Honda's India operations, Minoru Kato, had confirmed that Honda will only get the DCT-equipped bike to India. This decision was taken on the basis of a survey conducted with Honda customers. We do hope that Honda decides to get the manual transmission-equipped Africa Twin here.







The CRF1000L Africa Twin will compete with the Triumph Tiger 800 XCx, Suzuki V-Strom and the Versys 1000. In fact, the Africa Twin undercuts the Tiger 800 XCx by Rs 5,000 and the V-Strom by Rs 45,000.