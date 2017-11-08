Honda Launches Grazia Scooter At Rs 57,897 (ex, Delhi)



The 125cc scooter gets moto-scooter styling, premium bits and features







Honda has launched the Grazia at Rs 57,897 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The premium scooter is an all-new 125cc product from Honda and is positioned above the Honda Activa 125. The Grazia will be Honda’s flagship scooter in India.



The Grazia is styled similar to Honda’s 110cc moto-scooter, the Dio. The new 125cc scooter, though, gets a large body-mounted headlamp with two equally large turn indicators mounted above it. The headlamp features LED lighting for a brighter beam spread.







The design consists of sharp lines and creases. Honda says the Grazia has been designed to attract a younger crowd. The bodywork favours plastic panels instead of metal. A benefit of this is that the kerb weight will be less than the Honda Activa 125. The scooter gets six premium colour options in gloss and matte finishes. The instrument cluster is an analogue and digital unit. The digital display is large and easier to read. The ignition key has extra provisions and allows access to the underseat storage bay.







Suspension components include telescopic front forks and a single hydraulic damper at the rear. The wheels are 90/90 12-inch front and 90/100 10-inch tubeless tyres. Braking is via 130mm drum brakes on both sides. The Grazia gets a front 130mm disc brake as option. Combi Brake System (CBS) is standard.



The Grazia is powered by a 124.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor. Power outputs are 8.63PS at 6500rpm and 10.54Nm of torque at 5000rpm.



The Grazia is a breath of fresh air in a country of conventional scooters. The scooter gets enough touches to justify its premium price tag and will compete against the likes of the Suzuki Access 125 and Vespa 125 scooter lineup.