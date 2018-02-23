Honda Launches 2018 Shine SP



Updates for 2018 include a new fuel tank design, graphics and a semi-digital instrument console











At the Auto Expo 2018, Honda showcased 11 updated models from in lineup. However, it missed out on the Shine SP, which was only launched yesterday with a price tag of Rs 62,032 for the drum brake-equipped variant, Rs 64,518 for the disc brake-equipped one and Rs 66,508 for the CBS variant (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The new prices are an increase of about Rs 2,000 over the older model.



The updates are purely cosmetic and are restricted to the design of the fuel tank, tank shrouds, new graphics and a new semi-digital instrument cluster, which now displays a clock and service due indicator.



The 2018 Shine SP remains mechanically unchanged. Mated to a 5-speed gearbox, the 124.73cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder BSIV-compliant motor comes in the same state of tune as before. So, it puts out 10.30PS @ 7500rpm and 10.30Nm @ 5500 rpm.



Even the frame and the cycle parts remain the same as before. The Shine SP is based on a diamond type frame and comes with telescopic forks at the front and dual rear shock absorbers at the rear. The base variant of the bike is brought to a halt via a 130mm drum brake at the front and rear. The other variant gets a 240mm disc brake at the front while Honda’s Combi Brake System (CBS) is optional as well. The 18-inch alloy wheels are wrapped with 80/100 section tubeless tyres at the front and rear.



Competition comes in the form of the 2018 Bajaj Discover 125 (Rs 53,171) and Hero Glamour (Rs 59,946). Both prices are ex-showroom Delhi for the base variant. Honda showcased its 2018 lineup at the Auto Expo, which included the Activa 5G, Hornet 160R ABS, CBR 250R and the all-new X-Blade.