Honda Launches 2018 Goldwing In India



The full-size tourer gets new features in a lighter, sleeker bodywork







The Honda Goldwing has been extensively reworked for 2018. First shown to the world at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show in October, the bike is now slimmer courtesy a new bodywork. It is aerodynamically more efficient than before and is narrower in profile. The headlamp is a sharper looking unit and features complete LED lighting. Tail lamps are LEDs as well.







With a focus on creating a more compact motorcycle, the riding position has been moved slightly forward. To this effect the chassis and engine feature revisions. The motor now sits further forward. A new front end includes a new double wishbone unit instead of conventional telescopic forks. Advantages of this transition is a more vertical front wheel travel which translates to better ride quality. Suspension preload can be electronically adjusted via a button on the dash. Another big update to the chassis is reduction in weight. As a whole the bike now weighs 40 kilos less than its predecessor.



The 1833cc, flat six motor is updated from the ground up. Bore is down by 1mm, which reduces overall engine capacity by 73mm. A major advantage of this update is that engine length is reduced by 29mm, making it more compact. It is 6.5 kilos lighter as well. New 4 valves-per-cylinder and molybdenum-coated piston skirts push power up by 7PS. New power output is 126PS at 5500rpm and 170Nm of torque at 4500rpm. According to Honda engineers, the new motor is 20 per cent more fuel efficient.







New in electronics are ride-by-wire with four preset riding modes - Eco, Rain, Touring and Sport. Of course, you get the de rigeur traction control, cruise control and hill start assist. Also new is the 7-speed DCT transmission, another first in the segment. It gets reverse assist and a walking mode that allows you to easily manoeuvre the bike for ease of parking. The large infotainment system gets Apple CarPlay, a world-first for a motorcycle. Of the features include heated seats, electrically adjustable windscreen and keyless start.







Now the good news here is that, despite the huge makeover, the Goldwing will retail at the same price as the previous model, i.e Rs 26.85 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The bike will come in two trims - Standard and Tour edition. Tour edition retails at Rs 28.49 lakhs and adds electronic suspension adjustment, traction control, heated seats and a large top box to the mix. For now, both bikes will only be available in the candy red colour scheme.



While Honda dealerships have started accepting bookings for the bike, deliveries will start early next year. Competition comes in the form of the recently launched BMW K1600 B, Harley-Davidson Street Glide and the Indian Roadmaster.