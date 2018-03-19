Honda Launches 2018 CBR 250R At Rs 1.63 Lakh



Updates include a new BSIV-compliant engine, LED headlamp and other cosmetic updates







Honda has been quite active this year, launching 2018 updates of its Dream Yuga, Livo and Shine/Shine SP motorcycles. It also launched two new models: the Activa 5G and X-Blade. Honda has now silently relaunched the CBR 250R in the Indian market. The new bike has been priced at Rs 1.63 lakh for the base version and Rs 1.93 lakh for the ABS variant (both prices ex-showroom Delhi). That's a Rs 13,000 premium over the previous base model and Rs 16,000 hike over the ABS-equipped one.



First shown at the 2018 Auto Expo, the new CBR 250R gets updates in the form of new graphics and colours options like Matte Gray with Orange or Green accents, Yellow and Red. The alloys and exhaust have been blacked out for extra sportiness. The instrument console is also blacked out now. New features include an LED headlamp.







Mechanical updates include a revamped BSIV-compliant motor. The 249.6cc liquid-cooled and fuel-injected single-cylinder motor makes 26.3PS at 8500rpm and 22.9Nm of torque at 7000rpm. Thats 0.5PS over the previous version.



Chassis remains unchanged -- it is the same diamond-type frame suspended on front telescopic forks and a rear monoshock. Braking is via a 296mm front and 220mm rear disc brake. The CBR 250R gets dual-channel ABS in the higher specced variant.







The CBR 250R has sold in good numbers before it was discontinued owing to BSIV regulations coming into effect. The new bike should do well given the updates and new colours which make it sporty and relevant. It faces competition from the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, KTM RC 200 and Yamaha Fazer 250.