Honda Launches 2017 Activa-i At Rs 47,913







Updates include new dual tone colour scheme, BS-IV engine and Always Headlamp On (AHO) feature







The official Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India website has a new addition in the form of the 2017 Activa-i. The scooter now complies with BS-IV norms with an updated engine and Always Headlamp On (AHO) feature. Stylewise, the scooter gets new dual tone colour treatment and now comes in 5 shade combinations – Orchid Purple Metallic, Lush Magenta Metallic, Neo Orange Metallic, Black and Imperial red metallic. There is also an addition of a underseat phone charging socket.







The engine remains the same 109cc air-cooled single making 8.1PS @ 7000rpm and 8.94Nm of torque @ 5500rpm. There is no change in suspension parts with the scooter still employing a spring-loaded hydraulic link-type suspension at the front and a single shock absorber at the rear. Braking is via 130mm drum brakes on both ends. Honda’s Combined Braking System (CBS) is a standard fitment and works by distributing brake force to both wheels when the rear brake is applied. There are 90/100, 10-inch tubeless tyres mounted on steel wheels at both ends.







The Activa-i is a variant of honda’s best-selling scooter, the Activa and comes with a fibre body instead of metal. This keeps the kerb weight down to 103kilos. Seat height at 735mm which works well for shorter riders. Fuel tank capacity is 5.3 litres.







The Activa-i retails at Rs 47,913 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and competes with the TVS Scooty Zest, Yamaha Alpha, Suzuki Lets and Hero Pleasure.