Honda Jazz: Variants Explained

The versatile Honda Jazz is available in a choice of five grades. Find out which one will suit your needs and pockets, and why.

Honda Jazz has been in the Indian car market for a long time now and has a reputation for being one of the most practical premium hatchbacks on sale. The car can give even some compact sedans a run for their money when it comes to cabin and cargo space, while the features are also at par with the competition. It is available in five variants with a special add-on called the privilege edition also in stores. Prices for the Honda Jazz begin from Rs 5.89 lakh and stretch out to Rs 9.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda Jazz is available in E, S, SV, V and VX variants. Find out which variant is the most preferred and whether you should go with the popular sentiment or pick your own favorite variant. Read on to find out.

Honda Jazz: Specifications









Dimensions (L x W x H)





3955 x 1694 x 1544









Wheelbase





2530 mm









Ground clearance





165 mm









Seating capacity





5









Boot Space





354 litres (expandable to 881 litres)













Honda Jazz: Engine Options













Engine





1.2 i-VTEC Petrol





1.5 i-DTEC Diesel









Engine Displacement





1199 cc





1498 cc









Transmission





5-speed manual/ CVT





6-speed manual









Max Power





89PS@6000rpm





99PS@3600rpm









Max Torque





110Nm@4800rpm





200Nm@1750rpm









Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)





19 kmpl





27.3 kmpl









Honda Jazz E





Black finished front grille







14-inch steel wheels







Black ORVMs and door handles







MID with Blue backlight







Single tripmeter







One-touch lane indicator







Beige seat upholstery







Rear folding bench seat







AC with heater and pollen filter







Power steering with tilt adjust







4 Power Windows







Dual front airbags(std)







ABS (Diesel only)







Day/night IRVM







Seatbelt reminder and immobilizer







1 grab rail





The entry level Jazz is a bare bones option and lacks several basic features and we would advise you to steer clear of this one, especially if you are opting for the petrol option which misses out even on the ABS. Those looking for diesel, however, can continue if they just want the frugal diesel and can make do with an aftermarket audio system but without an accessory socket. The smaller wheels are also a deterrent with this variant which don’t do justice to the wide contoured body of Jazz. The petrol is priced at Rs 5.89 lakh, while the diesel retails at Rs 7.24 lakh.

Honda Jazz S





Gloss and chrome front grille







15-inch tyres with wheel covers







Body-coloured door handle and ORVM







Shift Position Indicator (CVT Only)







Silver garnish on steering and front console







3.5 inch audio system with Aux-In, Bluetooth, USB, i-Pod, AM/FM Radio, MP3







Steering integrated audio controls







4 speakers and accessory socket







Height adjustable driver seat







Cargo light







Electrically Adjustable ORVM







3 grab rails







Rear windshield defogger







By paying a premium of Rs 68,000 over the base diesel and 64,000 over the base petrol, you can get all these important features which will simplify daily usage considerably. A company fitted audio system which has decent sound quality, charging sockets, rear windshield defogger and bigger wheels add to its daily usability. The packaging is also much more premium with chrome garnish on parts inside and out. The S variant is available with a CVT gearbox for Rs 1.08 lakh over the petrol manual, and also gets ABS with EBD. The real pinch will be to the petrol manual buyer who doesn’t get the brake assist feature despite shelling out nearly Rs 7 lakh on a hatchback.

Honda Jazz SV





Rear micro antenna







Advanced MID with LCD display with Eco assist







Instant fuel consumption indicator with cruising range







Dual trip meter







5-inch integrated screen and CD player







Map light







Rear parking camera







Front fog lamps







Driver one touch up/down windows







Speed volume compensation





This variant commands an additional Rs 40,000 for the diesel and Rs 43,000 for the petrol, over the S variant. Those going for diesel can do with the S model rather than jumping to the SV, unless they really need a parking camera for help with the superficial Eco mode. As far as petrol manual buyers are concerned, they can go for this variant as it gets ABS with EBD as well for the price. Also Read: 2018 Auto Expo: Honda Cars India Expected Lineup

Honda Jazz V





Rear wiper and washer







15-inch alloy wheels







Electrically foldable ORVM with turn indicator







Outside temperature display







Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob







Auto Climate with capacitive touch controls





For an additional amount of Rs 35,000 on petrol and Rs 45,000 on diesel, you get a premium looking package from outside and a likeable one from the inside. Some features on this model cannot be retrofitted and is decent value for money. The CVT petrol can be yours for an additional Rs 1 lakh over the manual. From customer surveys, it is evident that the Honda Jazz V i-DTEC is the highest selling variant.

Honda Jazz VX





Rear Spoiler







Front & rear mudguard







6.2-inch touchscreen AVN System with DVD Player







Black fabric







Seat back pockets







Magic seats with 60:40 split and reclining option





The price difference between the V and the VX for petrol and diesel is Rs 49,000 and Rs 42,000 respectively. For the additional amount, you get a touchscreen system with navigation. It also gets Honda’s coveted magic seats which will help gobble up ridiculous amounts of luggage for the long journeys, making it a versatile companion. While it's a handy feature to have, if you have another bigger car or don’t pack too much baggage while travelling, we think you can opt for the ‘V’ variant which is preferred by most and is better value. Related: Honda To Launch Six New Cars In India In The Next Three Years

Honda Jazz Privilege edition





Honda’s 7-inch Digipad touchscreen with HDMI, MicroSD and USB inputs, built-in storage of 1.5GB







Live traffic updates and voice command option







Honda Connect connected car services







Rear parking sensors





The Privilege edition is an add-on which offers a good value for the extra amount of Rs 5,000 over the top-of-the-line variant. To single it out from regular variants it gets ‘Privilege’ insignia on seats, mats and on the boot too.

Head here for detailed pricing and exclusive offers on Honda Jazz.

