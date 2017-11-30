Honda Grazia Sales Cross 15,000 Mark In 21 Days



The urban scooter is priced at Rs 57,897 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the base variant, and goes up against the Suzuki Access 125







After setting a new record with the Activa, Honda seems to be on a roll with their new offering, the Grazia. The Japanese company has sold over 15,000 units of the Honda Grazia in just 21 days after the urban scooter was launched in early November.







Speaking on the occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, said, “Loaded with many segments leading features and a fresh styling that stands out, the Grazia has taken the style and performance loving customers by storm. We are overwhelmed by the initial response and are confident that with its expanded scooter portfolio, Grazia will take Honda’s leadership to the next level.”







In terms of design, the Grazia looks like a more mature and sharper version of the Honda Dio, sporting a sharp and angular design, with a two-tone stout front apron that holds a segment-first sharply designed LED headlight unit. The scooter also gets an all-digital instrument cluster, with a speedometer and a tachometer on top. While the rear is flaunts a halogen-lit taillamp that is inspired by the Dio.







The Honda Grazia is powered by the same engine that powers the Honda Activa 125. The 124.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled powertrain produces 8.5PS of power at 6,500rpm and 10.54Nm of torque at 5,000rpm. While Suzuki is yet to launch a sportier looking scooter, the Grazia currently competes against the Suzuki Access 125.







In terms of storage and practicality, the Grazia gets a small additional storage behind the front apron, which houses a mobile charging socket. There is also a separate button placed next to the ignition key hole, to open the 18-litre underseat storage bin.



Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking at the front is courtesy a 190mm disc brake (optional) or a 130mm drum unit, while the rear comes with a 130mm drum brake.







The Honda Grazia is available in three different variants, with six colour options to choose from. The STD variant comes at a price of Rs 57,897 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Alloy variant with drum brakes retails for Rs 59,827 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the top-end Dlx variant with a front disc brake will set you back Rs 62,269 (ex-showroom Delhi).