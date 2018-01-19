 Honda City, Jazz, Accord Recalled Over Faulty Takata Airbag Inflators
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Honda City, Jazz, Accord Recalled Over Faulty Takata Airbag Inflators

Honda City, Jazz, Accord Recalled Over Faulty Takata Airbag Inflators

By: || Updated: 19 Jan 2018 10:30 PM
Honda City, Jazz, Accord Recalled Over Faulty Takata Airbag Inflators

22,834 Honda cars, including select models manufactured in 2013, are part of this recall.



Honda Jazz



Honda India has issued a voluntary recall for select models manufactured in 2013 to fix faulty Takata airbag inflators in them. The recall impacts 510 units of the Accord, 240 units of the Jazz and 22,084 units of the City. The carmaker will be contacting customers in a phased manner to conduct repairs free of cost.



Honda City



To find out if their car is affected, Honda owners can submit their 17 character alphanumeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the company’s official website (www.hondacarindia.com).



Last January, too, the Japanese carmaker had announced a recall of 41,580 units of the previous generation Accord, Civic, City and Jazz models. The total number of Honda cars recalled till date over the Takata airbag issue now adds up to 3.13 lakh units in India.



The recall involves defective front airbag inflators, which may deploy on their own due to excessive internal pressure. This unintentional deployment might rupture the inflator casing, resulting in injury to the vehicle occupants.



Takata Airbag Employed In Honda City



Takata Corp. came under the scanner in 2013 when several carmakers complained about the faulty airbag inflator issue arising from several incidents, some of which proved to be fatal. Companies like BMW, Chrysler, Ford, Honda, Mazda, Nissan and Toyota were forced to recall over 3 million vehicles globally over the faulty inflator issue. It’s now registered among the largest recalls in the history of automobiles worldwide.



Recommended: 2018 Auto Expo: Honda Cars India Expected Lineup 


Read More on : Jazz on road price


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Revealed

trending now

VIDEO
Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde hold grudges against Hina Khan ...
VIDEO
Rekha can't take her eyes off from Amitabh Bachchan's ...
VIDEO
C-Voter latest survey: Modi magic CONTINUES