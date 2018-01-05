Honda Car India Announces Free 50-Point Service Camp

The camp will be organised across Honda’s service stations starting from January 8

Honda Cars India Limited has announced that it will be conducting its ‘All India Mega Service Camp’ at its service outlets across the country starting from January 8, 2018. Existing Honda customers can reach out to their nearest Honda service outlet to schedule a service and avoid standing in queues. Apart from the free check-up for their cars during this week, customers can also avail several other benefits, the company said in a release.

The check-up process will involve a 50-point inspection of the vehicle, free top wash, and a coupon for engine oil through a ‘lucky draw’ (only limited numbers available). Customers can also avail on-spot evaluation of their car if they are interested in trading it in for a brand new Honda. There is also a 20 per cent discount on value added services as well.

Honda has been taking the Indian car market seriously and is all set to bring six new vehicles in the next three years. Several of these vehicles are set to return to the country after a long hiatus. These include the Honda CR-V and the much-loved Honda Civic. Expect to see most of these cars at Honda’s pavilion at the largest auto show in the country, the 2018 Auto Expo. Can’t wait that long? Then head over to the list of cars we expect the Japanese automaker to showcase at the event here.

