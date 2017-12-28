Honda BR-V Long Term Review

The car feels stiff at lower speeds but feels planted and compliant once you start doing high-speed runs. Higher ground clearance means there is some amount of body roll but again not very bothersome. On the flipside, the higher ground clearance is a boon for Indian driving conditions as there is no need to worry about the bad and broken patch of roads. Handling, though predictable, is good and the ride quality is mature enough. The steering is communicative to some extent. Honda claims a mileage of 21.9 km/l however, our test car has been returning an average fuel-efficiency of 17-17.5 km/l, making the seven-seater crossover light on the pocket as well.