Honda Announces Price Hike Of 1-2 Per Cent From Next Year

This hike will result in prices of Honda cars going up by Rs 25,000

Every year, this time of the year witnesses car manufacturers announcing price hikes across their model range for the subsequent year. This year is no different -- Honda has just announced a price hike of about 1-2 per cent across its entire product lineup from January 2018 onwards. Honda has claimed that this price hike is a result of a sudden increase in input material costs.

As a result of the hike, the cost of Honda's complete lineup will go up by Rs 25,000. Honda currently offers eight vehicles in its product portfolio. Current prices of these cars are as follows.







Model

Price (ex-showroom, Delhi)





Brio

Rs 4.66 lakh - Rs 6.74 lakh





Amaze

Rs 5.50 lakh - Rs 8.40 lakh





Jazz

Rs 5.89 lakh - Rs 9.19 lakh





WR-V

Rs 7.66 lakh - Rs 9.91 lakh





City

Rs 8.58 lakh - Rs 13.62 lakh





BR-V

Rs 9.05 lakh - Rs 13.22 lakh





CR-V

Rs 24.07 lakh - Rs 26.36 lakh





Accord Hybrid

Rs 43.27 lakh







Honda is the third manufacturer to announce the price hike, after Skoda and Isuzu. A few weeks back, the Czech manufacturer announced a price hike of about 2-3 per cent across its entire model range from January 1, 2018. On the other hand, Isuzu announced a price hike of about 3-4 per cent across its entire model range from next month onwards.

