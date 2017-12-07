 Honda Announces Price Hike Of 1-2 Per Cent From Next Year
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Honda Announces Price Hike Of 1-2 Per Cent From Next Year

Honda Announces Price Hike Of 1-2 Per Cent From Next Year

By: || Updated: 07 Dec 2017 03:30 PM
Honda Announces Price Hike Of 1-2 Per Cent From Next Year

This hike will result in prices of Honda cars going up by Rs 25,000



Honda Accord Hybrid



Every year, this time of the year witnesses car manufacturers announcing price hikes across their model range for the subsequent year. This year is no different -- Honda has just announced a price hike of about 1-2 per cent across its entire product lineup from January 2018 onwards. Honda has claimed that this price hike is a result of a sudden increase in input material costs.



As a result of the hike, the cost of Honda’s complete lineup will go up by Rs 25,000. Honda currently offers eight vehicles in its product portfolio. Current prices of these cars are as follows. 










































Model Price (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Brio Rs 4.66 lakh - Rs 6.74 lakh
Amaze Rs 5.50 lakh - Rs 8.40 lakh
Jazz Rs 5.89 lakh - Rs 9.19 lakh
WR-V Rs 7.66 lakh - Rs 9.91 lakh
City Rs 8.58 lakh - Rs 13.62 lakh
BR-V Rs 9.05 lakh - Rs 13.22 lakh
CR-V Rs 24.07 lakh - Rs 26.36 lakh
Accord Hybrid Rs 43.27 lakh


Honda City



Honda is the third manufacturer to announce the price hike, after Skoda and Isuzu. A few weeks back, the Czech manufacturer announced a price hike of about 2-3 per cent across its entire model range from January 1, 2018. On the other hand, Isuzu announced a price hike of about 3-4 per cent across its entire model range from next month onwards. 



Also Read: 2018 Auto Expo: Honda Cars India Expected Lineup




 



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Range Rover Velar Prices Announced, Starts From Rs 78.83 Lakh

trending now

MOVIES
CONGRATULATIONS ! Hate Story actress Paoli Dam gets married
INDIA
Parineeti Chopra is absolutely disgusted and shocked over this ...
VIDEO
Know if BJP gets successful in playing the Ram ...