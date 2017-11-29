Honda Amaze: Variants Explained

The Honda Amaze is available in four different variants and is offered with two engine options
Since its introduction in 2013, the Honda Amaze has been among the Japanese carmaker’s best selling models. The Amaze marked Honda’s entry in the compact sedan segment and competes with cars such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire and the Volkswagen Ameo. The Amaze received a facelift last year. Although it was mostly cosmetic, the diesel variants also got ABS and EBD as standard. However, only the SX and VX variants of the petrol-powered Amaze get these safety features as standard.
Before we get to know what each variant has to offer, let’s take a look at the Amaze’s spec sheet:
Vital Stats:
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|3990 x 1680 x 1505
|Wheelbase
|2405
|Seating Capacity
|5
|Boot Space
|400-litres
Engine:
|Petrol Engine
|Diesel Engine
|Engine Displacement
|1198/1199cc (CVT)
|1498cc
|Transmission
|5-speed manual/CVT
|5-speed manual
|Max Power
|88PS/90PS(CVT)
|100PS
|Max Torque
|109Nm/110Nm (CVT)
|200Nm
|Fuel Efficiency (claimed)
|17.8kmpl/18.1kmpl (CVT)
|25.8kmpl
Honda Amaze Colour Options: Bluish Titanium, Taffeta White, Carnelian Red Pearl, Urban Titanium, Alabaster Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and White Orchid Pearl.
Honda Amaze E Variant - Only diesel gets ABS, EBD
The Amaze range starts with the E variant. For a base variant, it is decently equipped as it gets power windows, tilt-adjustable steering and air conditioner with heater. In terms of safety features, only the diesel-powered version gets ABS and EBD as standard.
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Price (ex-showroom Delhi)
|Rs 5.5 lakh
|Rs 6.65 lakh
Features:
|Front Dual Chrome Grille
|Rear Micro Antenna
|Body-coloured Front And Rear Bumpers
|Electric Power Steering
|Day/night Inside Rearview Mirror (IRVM)
|Air Conditioner With Heater
|All Four Power Windows
|Tilt-adjustable Steering
|Central Locking
|Dual-tone Black-Beige Interior
Worth Buying?
The E variant of the Amaze is equipped with all the basic features that you expect from a car at this price point like day/night IRVM, tilt-adjustable power steering, power windows and central locking. While Honda has equipped the diesel version with ABS and EBD, the petrol version lacks these basic safety features. However, Honda does offer dual airbags as an option for an extra cost of Rs 12,000. So, if you are looking for a comfortable diesel sedan with lots of boot space, E variant of the Amaze with optional airbags makes for a good choice.
Honda Amaze S Variant - We wish the petrol-manual Amaze had ABS, EBD
The S variant of the Amaze gets more features such as a music system, steering mounted audio controls and driver’s seat height adjustment. Additionally, the petrol version can also be had with a CVT (continuously variable transmission).
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Price (ex-showroom Delhi)
|Rs 5.89 lakh, Rs 7.37 lakh (CVT)
|Rs 7.51 lakh
|Price Difference when compared to E variant
|Rs 39,000
|Rs 86,000
In addition to the features you get on the E variant, S variant also gets:
|Music System
|Keyless entry
|Electrically-adjustable ORVMs
|Steering-mounted Audio Controls
|Body-coloured Door Handles and ORVMs
|Wheel Covers
|ABS with EBD (Diesel and Petrol CVT)
|Driver’s Seat Height Adjuster
Worth Buying?
The S variant with the petrol engine costs Rs 39,000 more than the E variant. We think this acceptable considering the amount of features you get for the extra money. But absence of basic safety features like ABS and EBD keeps this variant out of our recommendation list.
Unlike the petrol, the diesel version costs Rs 86,000 more than the base E variant, which we feel is overpriced for the additional features you get. Like the E variant, the Amaze S can also be had with optional dual airbags.
Honda offers the convenience of an automatic transmission with the petrol engine from S variant. The Amaze with automatic transmission costs Rs 1.48 lakh more than the manual (both S variant), which looks steep even considering the fact that the Amaze automatic gets ABS and EBD that the manual version doesn’t get even in S variant.
Honda Amaze SX variant - The petrol-manual Amaze you can buy
This is the first model in the petrol lineup to get ABS and EBD as standard. Also from this variant onwards dual airbags are standard across all variants.
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Price (ex-showroom Delhi)
|Rs 6.98 lakh
|Rs 8.03 lakh
|Price Difference when compared to S variant
|Rs 1.09 lakh
|Rs 52,000
In addition to S, the SX variant gets:
|Dual Airbags
|ABS with EBD
|Automatic Climate Control
|Electrically-foldable ORVMs
|3D speedometer with Multi Information Display
|Turn Indicators on ORVMs
|Rear Defogger
|Silver Inside Door Handles
Worth Buying?
This variant gets most of the features you can ask for in a car in this segment. There are some features that it still misses out on such as alloy wheels and fog lamps. For the premium of Rs 1 lakh over S for the petrol-powered sedan, the SX variant appears a little too expensive. But if you want the Amaze petrol with a manual transmission, this is the variant to consider.
The jump from S to SX for the diesel Amaze will set you back by Rs 52,000, which is fairly priced considering the features it offers. However, the fact that S diesel is overpriced makes the SX diesel a bit overpriced as well.
Honda Amaze VX Variant - The Amaze to buy with CVT
It is the top-spec model of the Honda Amaze and also gets a CVT option for petrol version.
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Price (ex-showroom Delhi)
|Rs 7.37 lakh, Rs 8.35 lakh (CVT)
|Rs 8.40 lakh
|Price Difference when compared to SX variant
|Rs 39,000
|Rs 37,000
In addition to SX, the VX variant gets:
|Alloy Wheels
|Heat Absorbing Front Windscreen
|Front Fog Lamps
Worth Buying?
You pay an extra sum of around Rs 40,000 for the VX variant over SX variant which gets you alloy wheels, fog lamps and heat absorbing front windscreen. The premium is acceptable but the sticker price of the manual variants of the Amaze still appears to be on the higher side, especially when you compare them with competition.
The Amaze CVT VX is available at a premium of Rs 98,000 over the Amaze CVT S variant which makes it the CVT variant to buy given that you’re getting a lot more creature comforts with the convenience of an automatic transmission.
Read More on : Amaze diesel
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.