Honda Amaze: Variants Explained

The Honda Amaze is available in four different variants and is offered with two engine options

Since its introduction in 2013, the Honda Amaze has been among the Japanese carmaker’s best selling models. The Amaze marked Honda’s entry in the compact sedan segment and competes with cars such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire and the Volkswagen Ameo. The Amaze received a facelift last year. Although it was mostly cosmetic, the diesel variants also got ABS and EBD as standard. However, only the SX and VX variants of the petrol-powered Amaze get these safety features as standard.

Before we get to know what each variant has to offer, let’s take a look at the Amaze’s spec sheet:

Vital Stats:







Dimensions (L x W x H)

3990 x 1680 x 1505





Wheelbase

2405





Seating Capacity

5





Boot Space

400-litres







Engine:









Petrol Engine

Diesel Engine





Engine Displacement

1198/1199cc (CVT)

1498cc





Transmission

5-speed manual/CVT

5-speed manual





Max Power

88PS/90PS(CVT)

100PS





Max Torque

109Nm/110Nm (CVT)

200Nm





Fuel Efficiency (claimed)

17.8kmpl/18.1kmpl (CVT)

25.8kmpl







Honda Amaze Colour Options: Bluish Titanium, Taffeta White, Carnelian Red Pearl, Urban Titanium, Alabaster Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and White Orchid Pearl.

Honda Amaze E Variant - Only diesel gets ABS, EBD

The Amaze range starts with the E variant. For a base variant, it is decently equipped as it gets power windows, tilt-adjustable steering and air conditioner with heater. In terms of safety features, only the diesel-powered version gets ABS and EBD as standard.









Petrol

Diesel





Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 5.5 lakh

Rs 6.65 lakh







Features:







Front Dual Chrome Grille

Rear Micro Antenna





Body-coloured Front And Rear Bumpers

Electric Power Steering





Day/night Inside Rearview Mirror (IRVM)

Air Conditioner With Heater





All Four Power Windows

Tilt-adjustable Steering





Central Locking

Dual-tone Black-Beige Interior







Worth Buying?

The E variant of the Amaze is equipped with all the basic features that you expect from a car at this price point like day/night IRVM, tilt-adjustable power steering, power windows and central locking. While Honda has equipped the diesel version with ABS and EBD, the petrol version lacks these basic safety features. However, Honda does offer dual airbags as an option for an extra cost of Rs 12,000. So, if you are looking for a comfortable diesel sedan with lots of boot space, E variant of the Amaze with optional airbags makes for a good choice.

Honda Amaze S Variant - We wish the petrol-manual Amaze had ABS, EBD

The S variant of the Amaze gets more features such as a music system, steering mounted audio controls and driver’s seat height adjustment. Additionally, the petrol version can also be had with a CVT (continuously variable transmission).









Petrol

Diesel





Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 5.89 lakh, Rs 7.37 lakh (CVT)

Rs 7.51 lakh





Price Difference when compared to E variant

Rs 39,000

Rs 86,000







In addition to the features you get on the E variant, S variant also gets:







Music System

Keyless entry





Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

Steering-mounted Audio Controls





Body-coloured Door Handles and ORVMs

Wheel Covers





ABS with EBD (Diesel and Petrol CVT)

Driver’s Seat Height Adjuster







Worth Buying?

The S variant with the petrol engine costs Rs 39,000 more than the E variant. We think this acceptable considering the amount of features you get for the extra money. But absence of basic safety features like ABS and EBD keeps this variant out of our recommendation list.

Unlike the petrol, the diesel version costs Rs 86,000 more than the base E variant, which we feel is overpriced for the additional features you get. Like the E variant, the Amaze S can also be had with optional dual airbags.

Honda offers the convenience of an automatic transmission with the petrol engine from S variant. The Amaze with automatic transmission costs Rs 1.48 lakh more than the manual (both S variant), which looks steep even considering the fact that the Amaze automatic gets ABS and EBD that the manual version doesn’t get even in S variant.

Honda Amaze SX variant - The petrol-manual Amaze you can buy

This is the first model in the petrol lineup to get ABS and EBD as standard. Also from this variant onwards dual airbags are standard across all variants.









Petrol

Diesel





Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 6.98 lakh

Rs 8.03 lakh





Price Difference when compared to S variant

Rs 1.09 lakh

Rs 52,000







In addition to S, the SX variant gets:







Dual Airbags

ABS with EBD





Automatic Climate Control

Electrically-foldable ORVMs





3D speedometer with Multi Information Display

Turn Indicators on ORVMs





Rear Defogger

Silver Inside Door Handles







Worth Buying?

This variant gets most of the features you can ask for in a car in this segment. There are some features that it still misses out on such as alloy wheels and fog lamps. For the premium of Rs 1 lakh over S for the petrol-powered sedan, the SX variant appears a little too expensive. But if you want the Amaze petrol with a manual transmission, this is the variant to consider.

The jump from S to SX for the diesel Amaze will set you back by Rs 52,000, which is fairly priced considering the features it offers. However, the fact that S diesel is overpriced makes the SX diesel a bit overpriced as well.

Honda Amaze VX Variant - The Amaze to buy with CVT

It is the top-spec model of the Honda Amaze and also gets a CVT option for petrol version.









Petrol

Diesel





Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

Rs 7.37 lakh, Rs 8.35 lakh (CVT)

Rs 8.40 lakh





Price Difference when compared to SX variant

Rs 39,000

Rs 37,000







In addition to SX, the VX variant gets:







Alloy Wheels

Heat Absorbing Front Windscreen





Front Fog Lamps









Worth Buying?

You pay an extra sum of around Rs 40,000 for the VX variant over SX variant which gets you alloy wheels, fog lamps and heat absorbing front windscreen. The premium is acceptable but the sticker price of the manual variants of the Amaze still appears to be on the higher side, especially when you compare them with competition.

The Amaze CVT VX is available at a premium of Rs 98,000 over the Amaze CVT S variant which makes it the CVT variant to buy given that you’re getting a lot more creature comforts with the convenience of an automatic transmission.

Read More on : Amaze diesel