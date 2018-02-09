Honda Activa 5G: First Look



Honda further strengthens the Activa brand by offering fresh new features in its 5th generation model. Let’s take a look at them







Honda Two Wheelers’ stall saw a lot of action at this year's Auto Expo, as the company showcased 11 models for 2018. One of these was the all-new Honda Activa 5G.



So what's new? Major difference include an all-LED headlamp (just like the Grazia), chrome inserts and two new colours options - Yellow and Red. Honda also introduced an additional variant of the scooter, known as the 'Deluxe' variant. Here, along with the standard features you also get a semi-digital instrument console which shows ECO options and service due indicator.







Design of the scooter remains unchanged, with the exception of the chrome inserts all across. It still sports the same standard scooter design that has been iconic for so many years. Honda has added a new front hook, to help in carrying small bags. In addition to this the Activa 5G also gets a 4-in-1 lock with seat opener switch and a retractable hook.



Mechanically, it is still powered by the same BSIV-compliant 109cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 8PS of power at 7500rpm and 9Nm of torque at 5500rpm, mated to a CVT transmission.



Suspension duties up front is still managed by the age-old bottom-link suspension while the rear gets a monoshock. Braking is done by 130mm drum brakes on both wheels, with Honda's Combi Brake setup available as standard. It sits on 10-inch wheels shodded with 90/100 tyres.







With the addition of new features the Activa 5G certainly offers a dash of freshness over the outgoing Activa 4G. This will help the scooter in strengthening its already strong position in the market. The Honda Activa is the highest selling two-wheeler in India, and we do not see that changing anytime soon. The Honda Activa 5G continues to battle against the TVS Jupiter, the Yamaha Ray Z and the Hero Maestro Edge.