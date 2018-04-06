Himalayan Set To Become The Only Enfield With Dual-Channel ABS







The Indian government passed a mandate back in 2016 for all bike manufacturers to equip all products with a displacement more than 125cc with ABS, from April 1, 2018. Following the mandate, Royal Enfield is expected to introduce ABS across its entire range. However, not all the models are expected to get dual-channel ABS. According to sources, only the Himalayan is expected to get a dual-channel unit, while other Enfield motorcycles like the Thunderbird and the Classic will make do with a single-channel ABS.



The Himalayan is powered by a 411cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC engine which churns out max power of 24.83PS @ 6500rpm and peak torque of 32.00Nm @ 4250rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It is fitted with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.







Braking is currently handled by a 300mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc brake which will become more effective with the introduction of ABS technology. Both the single-channel and dual-channel ABS systems will help Enfield motorcycles to grip better on slippery and wet road conditions, however, the dual-channel ABS is slightly more competent as it checks both the front and the rear wheel during urgent braking. Interestingly, the export-spec Himalayan already features dual-channel ABS technology.



As far as the upcoming 650cc offerings from Royal Enfield are considered, both the Interceptor and the Continental GT are most likely to be introduced with dual-channel ABS technology. Well, after all both of them will be Royal Enfield’s flagship offering in the Indian market.



The Himalayan is currently available in two variants - STD and Sleet. The STD variant is priced at Rs 1,67,550, while the Sleet variant comes with a price tag of Rs 1,71,943 (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi). It’s expected that these prices will rise by almost Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 following the introduction of dual-channel ABS. The models that get a single-channel ABS are also expected to be pricier by almost Rs 5000.