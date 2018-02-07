Hero Unveils Xpulse At Auto Expo 2018



The dual-purpose motorcycle packs the same engine as the Hero Xtreme 200R







Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the production version of the Xpulse here at the Auto Expo 2018. It is likely to be priced around Rs 1.2 to Rs 1.5 lakh, ex-showroom. The 200cc dual-purpose motorcycle is based upon the much loved but ultimately unsuccessful Hero Impulse which was discontinued some time ago.







In terms of design, the production model stays loyal to the concept which was displayed at the 2017 EICMA in Milan last year. It manages to blend old-school charm with modern looks with its round headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and one-piece saddle. Of course, as this is an adventure tourer at heart, it also sports off-road suspension, aluminium skid plate, high-mounted mudguards and knobby tyres. The company has also equipped the Xpulse with a fully digital instrument cluster.







Powering the motorcycle is the same 200cc single-cylinder, air-cooled fuel injected unit that we have seen on the Hero Xtreme 200R. It churns out 18.4PS of power and 17.1Nm of torque, and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The fuel capacity is 14 litres and the range is claimed to be around 450km.











Hero has equipped the Xpulse with a steel frame suspended up front by 37mm telescopic forks that offer 190mm of travel and a monoshock unit at the rear which provides 170mm of travel. Braking duties are handled by a 276mm front petal disc and a rear drum unit, while single-channel ABS comes as an optional accessory. To combat tough terrains the Xpulse gets 220mm of ground clearance. Its 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels come wrapped in Metzeler Sahara Enduro 3 tyres.











There is no word on the accessories that were shown on the Xpulse at the EICMA show. Hero may choose to offer the taller windscreen, side panniers and luggage rack as optional accessories at a later date.



