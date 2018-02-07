Hero Unveils Duet And Maestro Edge 125cc Scooters At Auto Expo 2018



Hero’s new twins are aimed at the rapidly swelling 125cc scooter segment







Hero MotoCorp has unveiled two new 125cc scooters, developed in-house, at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. With the unveil of the Hero Duet 125 and the Maestro Edge 125, Hero intends to highlight its commitment to the scooter segment. The 125cc is quickly turning into the fastest growing scooter segment with many launches and unveils in recent months. On the first day of Auto Expo 2018 itself, we have seen as many as three new 125cc scooters and Hero has also jumped straight onto the bandwagon with the Duet and the Maestro Edge, bringing the total to five.







The Maestro Edge 125 is aimed at the younger generation of customers and so it sports matte paint options and design cues like LED tail lamps, sharper accent lines on the front cowl and side panels, along with diamond cut alloy wheels that tend to appeal to a younger audience.







The Hero Duet sports slightly more mature styling with a large chrome accent on the front cowl and more softer lines and curves to its body work. Hero has positioned this scooter as the family commuter.



Both scooters will feature a mobile charging port, external fuel filler, boot lamp, remote key and a service due indicator on the analogue-digital meters.







The new scooters are powered by a new 125cc ‘Energy Boost Engine’ that produces 8.6PS of power and 10.2Nm of torque. These will also be the first two scooters to feature Hero’s i3S stop-start system, marking the debut of this technology in the scooter segment. A front disc brake is optional and with either option, you will get Hero’s combined braking system.



You can expect both scooters to be launched in the festive season later this year. Once launched, the Hero twins will go up against the Honda Grazia, Aprilia SR 125, TVS NTORQ 125 and the Suzuki Access 125.