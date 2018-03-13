Hero Passion Pro And Passion XPro Launched



Both the Passion variants now come with Hero’s patented i3S technology







Soon after launching the new Hero Super Splendor, the company has now launched the 2018 versions of the popular Passion Pro and the Passion XPro. The new Passion Pro is priced at Rs 53,189, while the new Passion XPro has been launched at Rs 54,189/- (both ex-showroom Delhi).







Commenting on the new launches, Ashok Bhasin, Head, Sales & Customer Care, Hero MotoCorp said, "Hero MotoCorp is the clear market leader with over 50% market share in the ?domestic ?motorcycle ?market in India, and also lead?s? the 100-110cc segment with over 75 per cent market share. Passion? is the second largest selling motorcycle brand in the country, behind Hero's Splendor brand. ?The ?Passion 100cc has been ?currently ?growing at around 20per cent. We are ?confident that the launch of these two new generation Passion 110cc motorcycles will further consolidate our leadership in the domestic motorcycle market.”







Hero has made the 110cc Passion Pro look more modern, thanks to a host of restyled elements including a more muscular fuel tank with flush type cap and a revised tail lamp. The motorcycle gets a digital-analog meter with digital fuel gauge, trip meter, all-time headlamp on (AHO) and side stand indicator, apart from other basic readouts. And for the first time in its history, it also gets Hero’s patented i3s technology for better fuel efficiency.







The Passion XPro is a more youth focused motorcycle that offers a good balance of style and practicality. While there is no difference in terms of features, the XPro showcases a more fluid design.



Both the bikes get telescopic forks at the front and twin-shock absorbers at the rear as far as suspension is concerned. Braking, on the other hand, is done via 130mm drum units on both ends. That said, Hero is also offering an optional 240mm front disc unit on both the motorcycles.



Both the new Passion Pro and the XPro are powered by a BSIV-compliant 110cc, TOD (Torque on Demand) engine, producing maximum power of 9.4PS at 7,500rpm and maximum torque of 9.0Nm at 5,500rpm. This is 12 per cent more than the outgoing model. The company also claims that these can clock the 0-60kmph sprint in 7.45 seconds.







The Passion Pro will lock horns with the TVS Victor which starts at Rs 53,295, while the XPro will rival the Honda Livo, which is priced at Rs 56,230 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). Hero first unveiled the commuter trio in December last year. To find out if these impressed us back then, click here.