Hero MotoCorp Unveils The Xtreme 200R

After the discontinuation of the Karizma ZMR, Hero MotoCorp has been lacking a performance motorcycle in its portfolio. This changes with the introduction of the Xtreme 200 R today. The new motorcycle carries forward the styling of the 150cc Xtreme Sports and adds a few new touches to it for an overall appearance of a larger and sportier motorcycle. It gets fuel tank extensions and a larger headlamp that feature LED DRLs. The tank features large ‘Xtreme’ graphics.







Sportiness comes in the form of red painted alloys. The tail section is a larger unit replete with a tyre hugger. Tail lamp unit is similar to the CBZ Xtreme. The instrumentation is now a digital-analogue unit with white backlighting. Seat is a single-piece unit and seat height is 795mm. The bike weighs 146kg kerb and fuel tank capacity is 12.4 litres. It will be available in 5 dual tone colours.







Power comes courtesy an all-new 199.6cc air-cooled and carburetted single-cylinder motor. It makes 18.4PS at 8000rpm and 17.1Nm of torque at 6500rpm. While it might not be high on horsepower, it is a torquey unit which should serve up good performance at city speeds. Hero has worked on reducing intake noise for better refinement. The bikemaker claims a 0-60kmph time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 112kmph. Fuel consumption is a claimed 39.9kmpl.







The Xtreme 200R uses a diamond-type chassis with a 7mm longer rear swingarm. It gets beefy 37mm conventional telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock damper, a Hero first. Braking is via disc brakes at both ends. The 276mm front disc brake gets single-channel ABS as an option, another first for Hero. Tyres are 100/80 front and 130/70 rear radial units.







Hero will launch the Xtreme 200R at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo. We expect it to be priced close to the Rs 1 lakh mark. Competition comes in the form of the KTM 200 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Bookings for the Xtreme 200R are open and bikes will be available in April 2018.



If you are visiting the upcoming Auto Expo, the Xtreme 200R will be there at the Hero stall in Hall-4.