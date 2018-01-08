Hero MotoCorp To Launch Xtreme 200 S On January 30



Likely to be priced around Rs 1 lakh, upcoming 200cc motorcycle set to be Hero MotoCorp’s flagship offering







Hero MotoCorp had showcased the Xtreme 200 S at the 2016 Auto Expo. It is now set to launch the 200cc motorcycle on January 30, which is a week before the 2018 Auto Expo. The Xtreme 200 S is a larger derivative of Hero’s 150cc CBZ Xtreme. As such, the design seems to be an evolution of the CBZ Xtreme. Overall, however, it looks like a larger version of the 150cc bike thanks to a new fuel tank with large extensions, new side panels and a new tail piece.







Other additions include headlamps with DRLs, a new body-coloured tyre hugger and a two-tone paint scheme that also features on the new alloy wheels. While the wheel at the front is painted red, the rear gets a contrasting shade of black. Features include a semi-digital instrument console.







At the 2016 Auto Expo, the Xtreme 200 S was showcased with an all-new 200cc, air-cooled, single cylinder motor. According to specifications that were displayed at the show, the motor made 18.6PS at 8500rpm and 17.2Nm of torque at 6000rpm. However, since other motorcycles powered by 200cc engines produce upwards of 20PS, we expect Hero to bump up power and torque on the production model with the aid of fuel injection. Power will be sent to the rear wheel by a 5-speed gearbox.







Featuring a diamond-type chassis, the Xtreme 200 S uses a telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock - a first for a Hero. Braking is via disc brakes at both ends while ABS could be offered as an optional extra. We expect Hero MotoCorp to launch the Xtreme 200 S with a price tag nudging close to the Rs 1 lakh mark (ex-showroom). When launched, it will go up against the TVS Apache RTR 200 twins and the Pulsar NS 200