Hero MotoCorp To Launch New Motorcycles On December 21

India's leading motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, is likely to launch three new motorcycles on December 21, 2017. While the details are limited, sources suggest these may include a refreshed version of the Hero Super Splendor 125, and mechanically updated versions of the Hero Passion Pro and the Hero Passion XPro.







The 2018 Hero Passion Pro might receive an all-new 110cc engine that is seen on the Hero Splendor iSmart 110. This 109.15cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine produces 9.5PS of power and 9Nm of torque. Along with these mechanical updates, we are also expecting the Passion Pro to receive some cosmetic changes. A hike in pricing is also expected over the current price of Rs 54,244 (ex-showroom Delhi).







Coming to the Super Splendor 125, it is also expected to receive an update. However, in all probability, these updates might only be cosmetic. It may pack the same 124.7cc, single-cylinder engine, which produces 9.12PS of power and 10.35Nm of torque. The Hero Super Splendor 125 is currently priced at Rs 56,125 (ex-showroom Delhi). We are expecting a minor price hike here too.







Last but not least, reports have also suggested that Hero might re-introduce the Hero Passion Xpro for the Indian market. The motorcycle was discontinued in March this year. However, the newer model may feature a larger 110cc unit that is seen on the Splendor iSmart 110. This 109.15cc, single-cylinder engine produces 9.5PS of power and 9Nm of torque. With the mechanical changes, the XPro might also get some cosmetic changes. It is expected to be priced around Rs 56,000 - Rs 58,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).



To follow all the action that will unfold on December 21, watch this space.