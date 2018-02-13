Hero MotoCorp Showcases A Revamped Karizma ZMR



Apart from the Hero Duet 125 and the Maestro Edge 125 launch, Hero also had a Karizma ZMR with new livery parked at its stall at the Auto Expo. The company however refused to confirm if it was an update and the Karizma was indeed making a comeback. However, thanks to this showcase, we can speculate that an updated ZMR is just around the corner after it was discontinued from our markets for not complying with BSIV norms. A revival shouldn't be very surprising considering the Karizma ZMR has been one of the company's most popular products in years and still commands a loyal fan following.







In terms of design the 2014 Hero Karizma ZMR sports the same bodywork as its previous iteration but gets new stickers. It houses the same vertically stacked twin headlamp inspired by the Eric Buell Racing 1190RS superbike. The front end is equipped with LED DRLs while the rear houses the same horizontal LED taillight. It gets a semi-digital instrument console which houses the speedometer, tachometer, trip meter, odometer, fuel gauge and real-time fuel efficiency indicator.



Powering the discontinued ZMR was a 223cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine which delivered 20PS of power at 8000rpm and 19.7Nm of torque at 6500rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. While Hero did not reveal any details this time round, we reckon they might be thinking of updating the same motor to BSIV specs.



Hero had equipped the ZMR with a diamond type frame, suspended on conventional telescopic forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is handled by 276mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes.



A new Hero Karizma ZMR might help Hero gain back loyalists who want the Karizma lineage with a refreshed visage. However, it still remains to be seen if the manufacturer will revive the once legendary brand.



